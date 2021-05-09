The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Guest: Samantha Reid | Chairperson of Uitsig Animal WelfareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Movie critic Gayle reviews 'Love Sarah'.
Guest: Mogau Seshoene, otherwise known to South Africans as The Lazy Makoti
Guest: Dr. Lauren Lee | Co-founder of Masks for Medics
Sara-Jayne speaks to surgeon Jeanne Lubbe who specialises in surgical gastroenterology with a focus on upper gastrointestinal and metabolic surgery.
Guests
Founder Nazeefa Sibida
Ambassador Mehreen Cassimjee
Jeff gives us the latest guide into the Western Cape outdoor life.
Australians still trapped in India as it struggles with the Covid outbreak
Restrictions placed on Greater Sydney and surrounds as Eastern Suburbs couple tests positive for Covid
Wealthy Thais can book 'vaccine tours' to other countries
Australian Health Minister makes Mother's day announcement confirming $354 million dollar package for Women's Health.
It's two and a half years since then 17-year-old Yanga Sobweta from Delft followed in the footsteps of Paxton Fielies, Vincent Bones, and Musa Sukwene by scooping the title of Idols SA winner for 2018. She's got a brand new song out featuring fellow Idols winner Paxton.