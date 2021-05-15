SJ's top picks

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic CapeTalk Just the Hits generic CapeTalk
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits... with Soul
See full line-up
Just the Hits
15:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2 Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old... 15 May 2021 1:38 PM
Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park SANParks says several suspected poachers have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days. 15 May 2021 10:38 AM
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
View all Local
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
View all Sport
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
SJ's top picks

SJ's top picks

15 May 2021 6:40 AM

Alien vegetation hack
Drag Brunch at Radisson Red
Drum Workshop


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Music feature: Sasha-Lee Davids

15 May 2021 10:13 AM

After spending the last few years working on a number of successful music projects, South African music sensation, Sasha-Lee Davids, is back on the national music scene with the release of her latest music offering: “A Little Love”.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Hlubi Mboya on the new movie 'I am All Girls'

15 May 2021 9:55 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Reviewing the BMW M3 Sedan

15 May 2021 9:22 AM

Guest: Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Nation on the couch

15 May 2021 8:43 AM

Clinical psychologist Wahbie Long explores life in South Africa through the lens of psychoanalysis.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Imposter Syndrome

15 May 2021 8:13 AM

Guest: Aimee Isaacs | Occupational Therapist, Founder  of The Self Care Studio

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Amazing life: Melene Roussouw

15 May 2021 7:55 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Health feature: Free vasectomy service available to men in the Western cape

15 May 2021 7:04 AM

Guest: Dr. Danelo Du Plessis | Urologist & lecturer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

15 May 2021 6:44 AM

Our resident outdoor reporter Jeff Ayliffe catches up with Jeannie Haywood of Cape Leopard Trust.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Uitsig Animal Welfare urgently needs homes for some 22 dogs

9 May 2021 10:10 AM

Guest: Samantha Reid | Chairperson of Uitsig Animal Welfare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

Entertainment

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Local

Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park

Local

EWN Highlights

Sanef: We remain committed to credible, ethical journalism

15 May 2021 3:29 PM

Palestine Solidarity Alliance calls on SA govt to cut all ties with Israel

15 May 2021 2:32 PM

Israel pounds Gaza as US envoy arrives for talks

15 May 2021 10:43 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA