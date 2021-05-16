Working moms panel: The working moms guide to self care

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk Just the Hits generic 2 CapeTalk
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Meet Dr Lindiwe Tsope, the first alumna from Oprah Winfrey’s school to get a PhD Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from Oprah's academy in 2012. Earlier this month, she bagged her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rhodes Unive... 16 May 2021 10:24 AM
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2 Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old... 15 May 2021 1:38 PM
Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park SANParks says several suspected poachers have been arrested in Table Mountain National Park (TMNP) over the past few days. 15 May 2021 10:38 AM
View all Local
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan' Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.' 14 May 2021 5:40 PM
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope. 14 May 2021 3:48 PM
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
View all Sport
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for thi... 15 May 2021 2:36 PM
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Working moms panel: The working moms guide to self care

Working moms panel: The working moms guide to self care

16 May 2021 8:44 AM

PANEL
Caitlyn De Beer | Author, speaker, and life coach
Aisha Pandor | Co-founder & CEO of SweepSouth
Meg Faure | Author, parenting expert, and co-founder of Play Sense


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: Christine by Eva Mazza

16 May 2021 10:11 AM

burst on to the South African literary scene in 2019 with her smash-hit best-selling debut novel Sex, Lies, and Stellenbosch - lifting the lid on the lives of the wealthy wine farmers of Stellenbosch. 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

16 May 2021 9:54 AM

Name of movie: I am all Girls.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

UK Report with Gavin Grey

16 May 2021 9:47 AM

The EU begins to open its doors to tourism but many countries are advising against foreign travel still. 
Radovan Karadzic, the former Bosnian Serb leader convicted of genocide during the conflict in the former Yugoslavia, is to serve the rest of his life sentence in a British jail.
An ex-British police officer who was poisoned in the Salisbury Novichok attack is suing his former force

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Retailer puts Sepedi and Setswana educational books on its shelves

16 May 2021 9:20 AM

Guest: Asanda Ngoasheng | Political Analyst and Research Assistant  at Centre for Rights and Justice at University of Sussex

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Myopia Awareness Week - 13th to 19th of May

16 May 2021 9:11 AM

Guest: Chris Eksteen |  An optometrist in private practice 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Myths about drinking Celery and the real health benefits

16 May 2021 8:19 AM

Guest: Dietician Jessica  Kotlowitz 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Oprah Winfrey School Alum graduates with PHD: Lindiwe Tsope

16 May 2021 7:40 AM

Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from the academy in 2012, and last week graduated from Rhodes University with her Ph.D. in Philosophy.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA: The Chemistry Of Akeelah: Empowering wise young women to change their world men

16 May 2021 7:18 AM

Guest: Dr. Natasha Ross | Chemistry lecturer

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

16 May 2021 7:09 AM

Jeff catches up with Mikael Van Der Walt of Let's Fly Paragliding

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

Entertainment

WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Local

Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park

Local

EWN Highlights

GP health publishes list of vaccination sites under phase 1 b & phase 2 rollout

16 May 2021 10:49 AM

Limpopo safety MEC welcomes arrest of Mbilwi teacher accused of raping pupil

16 May 2021 8:47 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 15 May 2021

16 May 2021 7:59 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA