Doctor's Surgery: Burn awareness

Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
WC govt to add 17 more public sector vaccine sites as Phase 2 rollout ramps up An additional 17 public vaccination sites will be opened from Monday 24 May as the province gradually scales up the Phase 2 vaccin... 22 May 2021 2:06 PM
MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case MEC Albert Fritz says he'll be keeping a close eye on the Khayelitsha shooting case after four suspects appeared in court this wee... 22 May 2021 12:34 PM
Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film Local female firefighter Vuyiseka Arendse was recently featured in an international short film that celebrates women who have over... 22 May 2021 10:36 AM
[LISTEN] 'Walk-ins are discouraged, but we also don't want to waste vaccines' WCHD Dr Saadiq Kariem answers pressing questions from CapeTalk listeners. 21 May 2021 4:00 PM
Declining support for DA in by-elections amid internal drama Eyewitness News reporter Tshidi Madia says the DA appears to be losing support in some wards amid factionalism within the party. 21 May 2021 1:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Tiger Brands committing R100m to invest in food and beverage startups 'Tiger Brands is working on a more courageous culture' says CEO Noel Doyle. 20 May 2021 8:44 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Hospital emergency rooms brace for spike in burn injuries as winter approaches South Africans are at a higher risk of burns during the winter season because of open fires, gas heaters, and other appliances use... 22 May 2021 9:46 AM
South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt Economic Opportunities MEC David Maynier has written to the national government to request that it urgently introduces a remote wo... 22 May 2021 8:50 AM
Europe opens up to fully vaccinated foreigners – approves bloc-wide vax passport "This will really open up Europe to a lot of the world," says Deutsche Welle correspondent Chelsey Delaney. 21 May 2021 2:53 PM
Suspend school contact sport in Gauteng instead of blanket ban - DA MP The DA's shadow minister for education Baxolile Nodada says the DBE should have implemented a differentiated approach with the sus... 20 May 2021 4:58 PM
Jolly time as WP Cricket honours Newlands icon Boeta Cassiem with special event The Western Province Cricket Association is paying tribute to Cape Town legend Boeta Cassiem at a function at Newlands Cricket Gro... 19 May 2021 12:04 PM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Rocker Francois Van Coke spins his favourite 80s and 90s picks on CapeTalk Tune in at 10 am on Sunday as solo artist and Fokofpolisiekar and Van Coke Kartel frontman takes to the airwaves in #AnHourWith. 21 May 2021 5:28 PM
US singer Demi Lovato comes out as non-binary The 28-year-old used their Twitter account to tell their 55 million followers that they are 'proud' to identify as non-binary. 19 May 2021 2:43 PM
2021 National Arts Festival is back! With live shows nogal "We’re going to do our best with very, very strict Covid-19 protocols in place," says National Arts Festival CEO Monica Newton. 18 May 2021 4:53 PM
Israeli-Palestinian ceasefire begins - no preconditions Eyewitness News correspondent in the Middle East Paula Slier talks to Mandy Wiener on The Midday Report. 21 May 2021 1:25 PM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
MSG is not bad for you (although the myth persists), so go for it! "For people who don’t have hypertension, lots of research shows MSG is not harmful," says Dr. Harris Steinman, an allergy expert. 21 May 2021 12:31 PM
'The most liberating realisation for entrepreneurs is: Nobody cares about you!' Serial entrepreneur Nic Haralambous explains why unfounded social fears will limit you and your side hustle goals. 20 May 2021 9:04 PM
Why Naidoo's Lancaster 101 is taking Reserve Bank to court over Steinhoff assets The Bank should review its decisions to ensure a fairer deal for all Steinhoff's victims says Jayendra Naidoo (Lancaster chair). 20 May 2021 7:59 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Doctor's Surgery: Burn awareness

Doctor's Surgery: Burn awareness

22 May 2021 7:11 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg | GM: Emergency Medicine, Life Healthcare.


MUSIC: Kayleigh Bell

22 May 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Kayleigh Bell about her debut album, Tomorrow is a Better Day.

The Profile: Deon Lotz actor in the new SA movie 'I Am All Girls'

22 May 2021 9:41 AM

The internationally award-winning actor Deon Lotz studied drama in Cape Town before entering a career of thirteen years in the Hospitality industry where he opened and Managed various five-star hotels in and around Cape Town.
 Deon returned to his acting career in 2001 and has been in a variety of theatre, television, radio, and film productions. In 2008 he received a Fleur du Cap - Best Actor theatre nomination for his performance in Wrestlers at Artscape. 

In conversation with Lindelwa Skenjana

22 May 2021 8:49 AM

Sara-Jayne speaks to Lindelwa about her new book, Black Girl's Guide to Corporate South Africa.

Wellness: Walk This Way - The Benefit of Nordic Walking

22 May 2021 8:11 AM

Guest: Lohra De Waal | Nutritional Therapist & Health Coach

My Amazing Life: Vuyiseka Arendse from The Juliet Crew firefighters

22 May 2021 7:40 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 
Intro: 
Every week at this time we look to start your day with an inspiring story, by inviting onto the show someone who has overcome adversity, turned their life around, displayed resilience in the face of hardship, or survived against the odds.
This week our guest on My Amazing Life is Vuyiseka Arensde

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 May 2021 6:50 AM

Jeff caught up with Janine Botes of Chain Gang Events.

SJ's Top Picks

22 May 2021 6:45 AM

  Milnerton PlayersSheila McCormick
Story Lab: Live storytelling - forgiveness
Loittering at the City Hall with Marc Lottering

SJ's Bookclub: Christine by Eva Mazza

16 May 2021 10:11 AM

burst on to the South African literary scene in 2019 with her smash-hit best-selling debut novel Sex, Lies, and Stellenbosch - lifting the lid on the lives of the wealthy wine farmers of Stellenbosch. 

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

16 May 2021 9:54 AM

Name of movie: I am all Girls.

South Africa needs remote working visa ASAP, before we get left behind - WC govt

Lifestyle Local

MEC Fritz vows to keep close watch on Khayelitsha killings court case

Local

Meet Vuyiseka Arendse, an inspiring CT firefighter featured in a new global film

Local

Lying to the police about being kidnapped could see you spend 20 years in jail

22 May 2021 1:41 PM

Masuku 'relieved & happy' after ANC NDC lifts his suspension from Gauteng PEC

22 May 2021 1:16 PM

SAHRC vows to pursue all bullying, sexual misconduct cases in Limpopo schools

22 May 2021 12:45 PM

