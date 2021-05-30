LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 14:50
Music with Nosihe
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Nosihe - Musician
Today at 15:20
Carol Paton, covid & education
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Carol Paton - Journalist/Writer at Business Day
Today at 15:40
Naomi Osaka quits French Open
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Craig Ray - Sports Editor at Daily Maverick
Today at 15:50
Pan African Parliament fiasco
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr David Monyae - Director of the Centre for Africa-China Studies at University of Johannesburg
Today at 16:05
Jeremy Veary Fired
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Guy Lamb
Today at 16:20
Curfew & its impact on Western Cape economy
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Jacques Moolman - President at Cape Chamber Of Commerce
Today at 16:55
Land Expropriation
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Babalo Ndenze - Parliamentary Correspondent at EWN
Today at 17:05
Ramaphosa's Mhkize headache
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Sanusha Naidu - Senior Research Associate at Institute For Global Dialogue
Today at 17:20
Dr Keith Cloete
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
New Airport Hub
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
mark wilkinson
Latest Local
Parents urged to be alert to teen mental health after two suicides in one week A child behavioural therapist says parents who are facing extra stress and strain could possibly miss the warning signs. 1 June 2021 1:42 PM
'It's not about sex, it's about domination': Inside the mind of a serial rapist Police psychologist and author Dr Gérard Labuschagne takes CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit inside the mind of a serial sex offender. 1 June 2021 12:52 PM
How to cheaply (and correctly) remove alien Port Jackson trees from your garden Lester Kiewit speaks to Mark Botha Head of Living Lands Unit at WWF about why this species is doing so much harm to Cape fynbos. 1 June 2021 12:32 PM
View all Local
[WATCH] Video exposes dangerous railway crossing in local Muizenberg Students, surfers, visitors, shoppers, and residents navigate climbing a fence, broken glass and oncoming trains. 1 June 2021 8:54 AM
SAPS disputes Daily Maverick claim of R1.6 billion irregular PPE expenditure This irregular spend is according to a compliance draft internal audit report that Daily Maverick's Marianne Tham investigated. 31 May 2021 1:33 PM
Philip Kgosana Drive slope repairs begin in June, will cause traffic congestion CoCT advises the public that stabilisation of the slope will soon start and suggests commuters use alternative routes. 31 May 2021 12:26 PM
View all Politics
Unemployment rate rises to 32.6% Right now, there are 7.2 million unsuccessful jobseekers in South Africa, according to Stats SA. 1 June 2021 12:29 PM
'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people' The huge tracts of unused state-owned land near Cape Town’s prosperous CBD is large enough for 67K households, says Aditya Kumar. 1 June 2021 12:05 PM
Get your vax at the office? Private-sector has key role to play says lobby group The first 89 workplace vaccination sites able to vaccinate 22 000 people a day are expected to go live by the end of the week. 1 June 2021 10:07 AM
View all Business
Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service "We should get enough rain," says South African Weather Service forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela. 1 June 2021 2:34 PM
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
We can’t call an investment in our family 'Black Tax' - Isaah Mhlanga Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about his attitude to money and beliefs about it. 31 May 2021 8:09 PM
View all Lifestyle
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
View all Sport
Hiking – an interesting node of growth in Durban's tourism amid the pandemic Hiking trails make for the perfect activity for family and friends during a winter holiday in Durban. 1 June 2021 9:55 AM
'I can't be a vehicle to sell a coloured stereotype' - actor Clint Brink The Safta award-winning Binnelanders actor spoke to CapeTalk's Sara-Jayne King about the responsibility of being a performer. 31 May 2021 10:16 AM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
[WATCH] Did this couple hire a plane to avoid the Covid regs for wedding party? The couple is being probed for allegedly hiring a plane to hold their wedding ceremony and reception to avoid the Covid 50-limit. 31 May 2021 9:54 AM
View all World
Farmers, Ferraris and Forward-thinking investors makes for a fruitful future Why farmers (and not bankers) could be the next group driving Ferraris and Lamborghinis, thanks to Africa's rich Agri sector 31 May 2021 9:40 AM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
View all Africa
CNA removes Benjamin Trisk as director The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Nick Wilson, a Journalist at Business Times/Sunday Times. 31 May 2021 7:08 PM
'It appears Minister Mantashe's mind is made up on self-generation' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviewed energy analyst Chris Yelland and Grace Harding, CEO at Ocean Basket. 31 May 2021 6:25 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
arrow_forward
LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY

LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY

30 May 2021 6:36 AM

Guest: Katie MacDonald 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Miss SA allows trans women to enter

30 May 2021 10:12 AM

Guest: Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weill 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Composting tips with Scarborough Environmental Group

30 May 2021 9:39 AM

Guest: Hannah Hopper | Head of Educational programmes at Scarborough Environmental Group

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

30 May 2021 9:26 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

How to cope with an Addict in the Family

30 May 2021 9:05 AM

Guest: Guy du Plessis, Addiction specialist, researcher at Utah State University and Roxy, Member of Nar-Anon

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Lead SA-Ubuntu4all

30 May 2021 7:08 AM

Guest: Burt Elliot | MD Ubnutu4all 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

30 May 2021 6:42 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness - CT Black Professionals Support Group

29 May 2021 11:11 AM

Guest: dr. Thembelihle Dube 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Tech Talk - How to spot a fake review online

29 May 2021 11:06 AM

Guest: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Review: Hyundai i20

29 May 2021 10:54 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town's klopse parade cancelled amid third wave fears

Local

'Release unused military land for housing – it can house 325 000 people'

Local Business Opinion

Stage 2 load shedding starts at 4pm on Tuesday, says Eskom

Local

Above normal rainfall expected this winter – South African Weather Service

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

SAHRC to conduct site inspection at Charlotte Maxeke Hospital following blaze

1 June 2021 2:32 PM

COVID-19 global toll: The worst-affected nations

1 June 2021 1:14 PM

Pope updates canon law to address paedophilia by priests

1 June 2021 12:57 PM

