The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Latest Local
High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom Eskom has warned that load shedding could be implemented again this evening and asks the public to reduce the usage of electricity... 30 May 2021 1:06 PM
VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver South Africans want an unidentified traffic cop found and fired after a video surfaced showing the officer assaulting a man behind... 30 May 2021 11:38 AM
Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice The WCED has urged parents and guardians to confirm or decline their child’s school offer for 2022. 30 May 2021 10:18 AM
Trans women allowed to enter Miss SA but 'ID document must reflect amended sex' South Africa's top beauty pageant has confirmed that the competition is open to male-to-female transgender entrants in 2021. 29 May 2021 11:34 AM
Private medical scheme sites will come online in the next few weeks - B4SA Medical schemes will be able to bulk upload members who have given consent explains Business for South Africa's Martin Kingston. 28 May 2021 4:42 PM
French President Emmanuel Macron arrives in South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Advocate Sipho Mantula of the Thabo Mbeki African School of Public and International Affairs. 28 May 2021 1:03 PM
From a plumber to a GP - find recommendations for best services in Cape Town The online forum Best Thing Ever now has more than 29,000 members. Sara-Jayne King interviews owner Janene Nates. 29 May 2021 1:11 PM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
Law forcing SA companies to disclose wage gap is long overdue, says Wits prof Government is finalising new legislation that will force SA companies to disclose the pay gap between workers and CEOs. 28 May 2021 1:20 PM
Local enviro group uses dog poop for composting and shares top tips The Scarborough Environmental Group scoops up almost three tonnes of dog poop every year to make compost, known to many as 'black... 30 May 2021 12:47 PM
[REVIEW] 'Hyundai going all out to grab VW Polo market with sporty new i20' Motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson takes the 'all-new' Hyundai i20 hatchback for a spin. 29 May 2021 2:38 PM
3 fun ideas for things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne King's 3 suggestions for your weekend. 29 May 2021 7:32 AM
Will Tokyo Olympics go ahead? The next two weeks will be crucial, says Craig Ray As Japan battles with another Covid-19 wave and a slow vaccine rollout, will the Tokyo Olympics be called off? 24 May 2021 6:53 PM
[WATCH] Simone Biles first woman to land Yurchenko double pike in competition The Yurchenko double pike has a very high difficulty level and is historically only done by male gymnasts. 24 May 2021 10:24 AM
He's back! Cape Town City confirm appointment of Eric Tinkler The PSL club confirmed the return of Eric Tinkler via Twitter on Monday morning... 24 May 2021 10:04 AM
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of The Little Mermaid's 'Sebastian' dead at 74 The two-time Tony nominee and voice of Sebastian in Disney’s The Little Mermaid died on Monday at his home New York. 26 May 2021 4:46 PM
Breathe yourself out of depression - actress on benefits of 'soul breathing' British actress Luisa-Bradshaw White tells Sara-Jayne King how regular breathwork practice has helped her mental health. 26 May 2021 12:46 PM
What does Dutch pollution ruling against Shell mean for likes of Sasol + Eskom? Shell's been ordered to make huge global carbon emission cuts amid a growing number of such cases being brought around the world. 26 May 2021 7:00 PM
Trans actor Elliot Page shares joyful pool pic following top surgery The actor, 34, came out as transgender in December and has described himself as 'queer' and 'non-binary'. 26 May 2021 11:15 AM
North Korea bans mullets, other 'nonsocialist' hairstyles, and skinny jeans Kim Jong Un is cracking down on "capitalistic fashion," reports Barbara Friedman. 25 May 2021 1:07 PM
[WATCH] Julius Malema calls Pan-African parliamentarian who shouted a 'hooligan' "The Chair has never met a Julius Malema in his life! You see parliamentarians shrink in their seats," says Lester Kiewit. 27 May 2021 10:40 AM
Africa has higher death rate per capita from Covid-19 than anywhere else - study "The fact is, per capita, Africans are dying in greater numbers than anywhere else," reports Jean-Jacques Cornish. 21 May 2021 10:36 AM
Malawi destroys expired Covid-19 shots: 'There’s a lot of anger about it' "Do we have to destroy it?" asks Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. "It’s completely the wrong thing to do!" 21 May 2021 9:42 AM
It’s poor and hungry everywhere in South Africa - Imtiaz Sooliman "We see children running for dump trucks. They scavenge for food. They’re starving," says Sooliman. 28 May 2021 3:30 PM
South Africa now has a 'master plan' to fully commercialise dagga South Africa has a roadmap to the creation of a legal dagga industry, reports Cannabiz Africa publisher Brett Hilton-Barber. 28 May 2021 12:02 PM
Rolls Royce launches world’s most expensive car – the R390 million 'Boat Tail' The car was custom-made for singer Beyoncé and the rapper Jay-Z, according to The Telegraph. 28 May 2021 10:39 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Miss SA allows trans women to enter

30 May 2021 10:12 AM

Guest: Miss SA CEO Stephanie Weill 

Composting tips with Scarborough Environmental Group

30 May 2021 9:39 AM

Guest: Hannah Hopper | Head of Educational programmes at Scarborough Environmental Group

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

30 May 2021 9:26 AM

Guest: Gavin Grey

How to cope with an Addict in the Family

30 May 2021 9:05 AM

Guest: Guy du Plessis, Addiction specialist, researcher at Utah State University and Roxy, Member of Nar-Anon

Lead SA-Ubuntu4all

30 May 2021 7:08 AM

Guest: Burt Elliot | MD Ubnutu4all 

LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY

30 May 2021 6:36 AM

Guest: Katie MacDonald 

Wellness - CT Black Professionals Support Group

29 May 2021 11:11 AM

Guest: dr. Thembelihle Dube 

Tech Talk - How to spot a fake review online

29 May 2021 11:06 AM

Guest: MyBroadband's Jan Vermeulen 

Car Review: Hyundai i20

29 May 2021 10:54 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson 

High probability of load shedding on Sunday evening, warns Eskom

Local

VIDEO: Outrage after 'cop' filmed slapping and pulling his gun on Bentley driver

Local

Don’t block places at schools - WCED urges parents to confirm 2022 school choice

Local

Lesufi visits Cornwall Hill College after parents protest over alleged racism

30 May 2021 2:50 PM

3 people killed in WC head-on crash near Laingsburg

30 May 2021 2:38 PM

Switch off or else: Eskom warns consumers of possible load shedding today

30 May 2021 12:20 PM

