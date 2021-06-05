SJ's Top Picks

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 17:45
EU DESIGNATES OF “ROOIBOS’/REDBUSH” AS PROTECTED PRODUCT OF ORIGIN
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Martin Bergh - MD at Rooibos Ltd
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Latest Local
Cape Town artist Thania Petersen takes commuters on a journey with taxi art CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to local artist Thania Petersen about her latest project bringing art into a minibus taxi. 7 June 2021 4:44 PM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 7 June 2021 3:27 PM
Renaming Covid-19 variants using Greek letters good move by WHO - Prof Fielding CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to molecular biologist Prof Burtram Fielding about the pandemic and the new labels for SARS-CoV-... 7 June 2021 3:12 PM
View all Local
Luxury Gupta mansions and other assets seized, now what asks Mandy Wiener Mandy Wiener asks attorney Willie Hofmeyr about the assets seized from the Guptas and their associates by the ID last week. 7 June 2021 1:59 PM
[VIDEO] Gupta-linked Sharma and wife's Sandton mansion starred on Top Billing Lester Kiewit talks to CapeTalk digital content editor Barbara Friedman about stories making waves on social media in Barbs Wire. 7 June 2021 1:49 PM
'Koeberg Nuclear Plant is like an old car that simply can't be kept on the road' Refilwe Moloto speaks to Hilton Trollip, a research fellow in energy at UCT's Global Risk Governance Programme. 7 June 2021 1:29 PM
View all Politics
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Have your say on City of Cape Town's outdoor advertising by-law Refilwe Moloto speaks to Mark Double, from the City's Environmental Management Department. 7 June 2021 8:34 AM
Rev your engines and pull in at the Spur 'drive-thru' for your burger and chips John Maytham talks to Spur Corporation Chief Marketing Manager Sacha du Plessis about the new offering. 5 June 2021 3:05 PM
View all Business
You don't just transition one day, female to male, in a bubble says author Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist and gender activist Robert Hamblin about his searing new memoir in her weekly bookclub segment. 7 June 2021 1:04 PM
The Social Rundown: Royal Baby Rumble What is trending and why should you care? Reflecting on the story behind the hashtag. 7 June 2021 12:33 PM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died Artscape's Marlene Le Roux pays tribute to the multi-award-winning 66-year-old actress. 7 June 2021 10:31 AM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
[VIDEO] Happy Caturday beats Larry the Cat chief mouser at No 10 Downing Street shared a fellow fluffy TikTokker's Caturday beats with food bowl accompaniment. 5 June 2021 9:32 AM
[WATCH] Ndlovu Youth Choir's beautiful Xhosa rendition of Lady Gaga's 'Shallow' The choir filmed this moving version of the hit song in gorgeous Cape Town. 5 June 2021 9:16 AM
View all Entertainment
China raises child-bearing limit to 3 to battle a shrinking population Around 12 million babies were born in China in 2019, the lowest number of births since the 1960s. 1 June 2021 10:44 AM
Aussie Dad is TikTok hit after sharing tips on feeding family of 8 for $8 (R93)! Father-of-six Nathan Lyons from Penrith in Western Sydney uploads his creations to his Kooking with a Koori TikTok page 31 May 2021 12:31 PM
View all World
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
[PHOTOS] MP thrown out of Tanzanian Parly for wearing 'tight-fitting trousers' Tanzanian MP Condester Michael Sichlwe's outfit was considered 'non-parliamentary attire'. 2 June 2021 10:06 AM
Pan-African Parliament (PAP): 'The scenes are chaotic and embarrassing' "It appears to be personality issues, and regions that unite against each other," says Dr David Monyae (UJ). 1 June 2021 5:20 PM
View all Africa
'Magical no of 41m vaccinated a thumbsuck, we need to recalibrate expectations' Lester Kiewit interviews Prof. Shabir Madhi about reaching the vaccination target to achieve 'herd immunity' in South Africa. 4 June 2021 11:14 AM
Invest like you care about more than a quick buck - it's called ESG investing The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, Personal Financial Advisor at Galileo Capital. 3 June 2021 7:56 PM
Time is the most precious commodity – how are you spending it? The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Pavlo Phitidis, founder of Aurik Business Accelerator 3 June 2021 7:31 PM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
SJ's Bookclub: Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow - Robert Hamblin

6 June 2021 10:20 AM

6 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist, trans and gender activist, and feminist Robert Hamblin about his memoir Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

6 June 2021 9:46 AM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

6 June 2021 9:32 AM
The Parent Centre

6 June 2021 9:04 AM
Talking Point : Is 'sharenting' dangerous?

6 June 2021 8:54 AM

6 June 2021 8:54 AM

The panel of parents and psychologists discusses how to approach parenting consciously and how to consider the implications of posting photos of your children on social media.

Sara-Jayne King talks to Journalist, mom and blogger Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, parenting blogger Melody Schneider, US pediatrician Dr Dipesh Navsari, and Cape Town psychologist Charisa Bloomberg.

Wellness-Breast reduction surgery

6 June 2021 8:22 AM

Nadine Sass speaks about her breast reduction surgery and Dr Gloria Tshukudu plastic and reconstructive surgeon explains the process involved.

News wrap with Ismael Lagardien

6 June 2021 7:56 AM
Dali Tambo discusses National Heritage Project Canal Walk

6 June 2021 7:53 AM

6 June 2021 7:53 AM
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

6 June 2021 7:50 AM
News from Sydney, Australia with Katie MacDonald

6 June 2021 7:47 AM

6 June 2021 7:47 AM
South Africa's beloved actress Shaleen Surtie-Richards has died

Local Lifestyle

Pressure mounts on Ramaphosa to replace Mkhize over Digital Vibes scandal

Eskom suspends Koeberg Power Station GM for 'performance-related issues'

Politics

Shaleen Surtie-Richards' family: The loss is indescribable

7 June 2021 5:17 PM

7 June 2021 5:17 PM

She touched many lives: SA still in shock by passing of Shaleen Surtie-Richards

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

7 June 2021 4:41 PM

TB Joshua's death a setback for families of 2014 church collapse victims

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

7 June 2021 4:25 PM

