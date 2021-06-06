Talking Point : Is 'sharenting' dangerous?

The panel of parents and psychologists discusses how to approach parenting consciously and how to consider the implications of posting photos of your children on social media.



Sara-Jayne King talks to Journalist, mom and blogger Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, parenting blogger Melody Schneider, US pediatrician Dr Dipesh Navsari, and Cape Town psychologist Charisa Bloomberg.