The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Jeff caught up with the Co-ordinator of the Cheetah Range Expansion Project for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Vincent van der Merwe.
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
Guest:Loyiso Lindani | writer, creative artist, entrepreneur, HIV activist, and Journalist
The Cape Skin Doctor, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho is a registered Dermatologist focusing on all types of skin problems including, general, paediatric, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and she operates out of Century Medical Suites at Century City.
Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Dermatologist – Cape Skin Doctor
Langa-based Abavuki band celebrates 20 years of making marimba magic this weekend.
Richard Caesar live at MYNT in Cams Bay.
Auriol Hayes streamed concert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist, trans and gender activist, and feminist Robert Hamblin about his memoir Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrowLISTEN TO PODCAST
The panel of parents and psychologists discusses how to approach parenting consciously and how to consider the implications of posting photos of your children on social media.
Sara-Jayne King talks to Journalist, mom and blogger Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, parenting blogger Melody Schneider, US pediatrician Dr Dipesh Navsari, and Cape Town psychologist Charisa Bloomberg.
Nadine Sass speaks about her breast reduction surgery and Dr Gloria Tshukudu plastic and reconstructive surgeon explains the process involved.LISTEN TO PODCAST