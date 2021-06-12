Doctor's Surgery: The skin you’re in: Dermatology and skin care

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:10
Coming out late in life-Dr Loren Olsen
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Dr Loren Olsen
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile: Quanita Adams
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Quanita Adams - Actress at Barakat (the movie)
Today at 09:45
MUSIC FEATURE: Matthew Mole
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Matthew Mole:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
06:00 - 10:00
Latest Local
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
Mild, near-windless weather expected in Cape Town this weekend Capetonians can expect mild weather over the weekend, according to the South African Weather Service. 11 June 2021 3:02 PM
Gift of the Givers drills for water – without payment – at Helen Joseph Hospital Mandy Wiener interviews Gift of the Givers founder Imtiaz Sooliman. 11 June 2021 2:26 PM
View all Local
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
View all Politics
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Corporate SA joining up to help over-60s register for Covid-19 vaccination The Money Show finds out about the latest corporate initiatives in the vaccination drive from B4SA's Martin Kingston. 10 June 2021 9:32 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
View all Business
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
This week's word on CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa is 'amawele' meaning twins! Pippa Hudson chats to Qingqile Mdlulwa to learn a new isiXhosa word 'amawele' with all the hoopla around the Tembisa decuplets. 11 June 2021 3:11 PM
View all Lifestyle
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
View all World
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
View all Africa
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It's going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Doctor's Surgery: The skin you’re in: Dermatology and skin care

Doctor's Surgery: The skin you’re in: Dermatology and skin care

12 June 2021 7:07 AM

The Cape Skin Doctor, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho is  a registered Dermatologist focusing on all types of skin problems including, general, paediatric, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and she operates out of Century Medical Suites at Century City.

 

Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Dermatologist – Cape Skin Doctor

 

 

 


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

My Amazing Life: Loyiso Lindani

12 June 2021 7:42 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

Guest:Loyiso Lindani | writer, creative artist, entrepreneur, HIV activist, and Journalist

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 June 2021 6:44 AM

Jeff caught up with the Co-ordinator of the Cheetah Range Expansion Project for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Vincent van der Merwe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Top Picks

12 June 2021 6:38 AM

Langa-based Abavuki band celebrates 20 years of making marimba magic this weekend.
Richard Caesar live at MYNT in Cams Bay. 
Auriol Hayes streamed concert

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Bookclub: Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow - Robert Hamblin

6 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist, trans and gender activist, and feminist Robert Hamblin about his memoir Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

6 June 2021 9:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

6 June 2021 9:32 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Parent Centre

6 June 2021 9:04 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point : Is 'sharenting' dangerous?

6 June 2021 8:54 AM

The panel of parents and psychologists discusses how to approach parenting consciously and how to consider the implications of posting photos of your children on social media.

Sara-Jayne King talks to Journalist, mom and blogger Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile, parenting blogger Melody Schneider, US pediatrician Dr Dipesh Navsari, and Cape Town psychologist Charisa Bloomberg.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness-Breast reduction surgery

6 June 2021 8:22 AM

Nadine Sass speaks about her breast reduction surgery and Dr Gloria Tshukudu plastic and reconstructive surgeon explains the process involved.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

