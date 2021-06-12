Coming Out Later In Life

Guest: Loren A. Olson MD: A psychiatrist, a popular speaker, and author of Finally Out: Letting Go of Living Straight
Each week Sara-Jayne King is joined by a local or international musician/group to play out the Saturday edition of the Weekend Breakfast show. Music fans can hear from their favorite performers, find out what they are up to, and listen to their latest musical releases. Previous guests have included Paxton, Jarrad Ricketts, Keanu Harker, and Craig Lucas.
Every Saturday at 9 on Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King profiles a local or international performer or media personality, looking back over their career, discussing career highlights and forthcoming projects. Previous guests have included Kelly Khumalo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Siv Ngesi and Nina Hastie.
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist
Guest: Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager at ADvTECH – who also holds a Ph.D. in Psychology of Education and is globally renowned in his field.
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
Guest:Loyiso Lindani | writer, creative artist, entrepreneur, HIV activist, and Journalist
The Cape Skin Doctor, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho is a registered Dermatologist focusing on all types of skin problems including, general, paediatric, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and she operates out of Century Medical Suites at Century City.
Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Dermatologist – Cape Skin Doctor
Jeff caught up with the Co-ordinator of the Cheetah Range Expansion Project for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Vincent van der Merwe.
Langa-based Abavuki band celebrates 20 years of making marimba magic this weekend.
Richard Caesar live at MYNT in Cams Bay.
Auriol Hayes streamed concert
Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist, trans and gender activist, and feminist Robert Hamblin about his memoir Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow