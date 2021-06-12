Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Reviewing VW Amarok

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
10:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the release of the two cheetahs. 12 June 2021 10:28 AM
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town Schedules and load shedding status for your area. 12 June 2021 9:19 AM
VACCINE WRAP | WC enters third wave but still no J&J jabs for mass vax sites CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 11 June 2021 3:59 PM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
Baxter Theatre postpones productions to 2022 after crew members get Covid-19 CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Baxter Theatre spokesperson Fahiem Stellenboom about the implications of the postponement. 9 June 2021 3:59 PM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century's great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It's going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Reviewing VW Amarok

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Reviewing VW Amarok

12 June 2021 9:07 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Motoring Journalist


Music with Matthew Mole

12 June 2021 10:12 AM

Each week Sara-Jayne King is joined by a local or international musician/group to play out the Saturday edition of the Weekend Breakfast show. Music fans can hear from their favorite performers, find out what they are up to, and listen to their latest musical releases. Previous guests have included Paxton, Jarrad Ricketts, Keanu Harker, and Craig Lucas.

The Profile: Quanita Adams

12 June 2021 9:41 AM

Every Saturday at 9 on Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King profiles a local or international performer or media personality, looking back over their career, discussing career highlights and forthcoming projects. Previous guests have included Kelly Khumalo, Nomzamo Mbatha, Siv Ngesi and Nina Hastie.

Coming Out Later In Life

12 June 2021 8:55 AM

Guest: Loren A. Olson MD: A psychiatrist, a popular speaker, and author of Finally Out: Letting Go of Living Straight

Supporting LGBTQIA teens who're struggling with their mental health

12 June 2021 8:15 AM

Guest: Dr. Jacques Mostert, Brand Academic Manager at ADvTECH – who also holds a Ph.D. in Psychology of Education and is globally renowned in his field.

My Amazing Life: Loyiso Lindani

12 June 2021 7:42 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

Guest:Loyiso Lindani | writer, creative artist, entrepreneur, HIV activist, and Journalist

Doctor's Surgery: The skin you're in: Dermatology and skin care

12 June 2021 7:07 AM

The Cape Skin Doctor, Dr Nomphelo Gantsho is  a registered Dermatologist focusing on all types of skin problems including, general, paediatric, surgical and cosmetic dermatology and she operates out of Century Medical Suites at Century City.

 

Guest: Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho | Dermatologist – Cape Skin Doctor

 

 

 

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

12 June 2021 6:44 AM

Jeff caught up with the Co-ordinator of the Cheetah Range Expansion Project for the Endangered Wildlife Trust, Vincent van der Merwe.

SJ's Top Picks

12 June 2021 6:38 AM

Langa-based Abavuki band celebrates 20 years of making marimba magic this weekend.
Richard Caesar live at MYNT in Cams Bay. 
Auriol Hayes streamed concert

SJ's Bookclub: Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow - Robert Hamblin

6 June 2021 10:20 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to artist, trans and gender activist, and feminist Robert Hamblin about his memoir Robert, A queer and crooked memoir for the not so straight or narrow

[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release

Local

WC Covid-19 cases double and hospital admissions reach 1,000 as third wave hits

Local

Win Up To R5 000 With Auto & General's Young@Heart and Capetalk

EWN Highlights

Borehole drilled by GotG provides enough water to meet Rahima Moosa Hosp demand

12 June 2021 8:23 AM

Third wave, additional Maxeke patients putting major strain on Bara Hospital

12 June 2021 8:07 AM

SA records 8,021 more COVID-19 cases, with Gauteng accounting for 60% of total

12 June 2021 7:51 AM

