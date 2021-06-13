Pregnant mum plans to live-stream herself giving birth for paying fans

Streaming issues? Report here
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
An Hour With a Special Guest on Just the Hits
10:00 - 11:00
10:00 - 11:00
Latest Local
Dr. Keith Cloete: It's time for stricter lockdown restrictions on gatherings Western Cape health boss Dr. Keith Cloete discusses the provincial response to the Covid-19 third wave with CapeTalk host John May... 12 June 2021 1:44 PM
Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne Kind to discuss all things skincare. 12 June 2021 12:58 PM
[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Outdoor Report correspondent Jeff Ayliffe about the release of the two cheetahs. 12 June 2021 10:28 AM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'Energy reform plans will ease burden on Eskom, but devil will be in the detail' CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson chats to Stellenbosch University Professor Mark Swilling about Ramphosa's major energy reform announcem... 11 June 2021 11:33 AM
Jazz it up! Three music gigs to attend in Cape Town this weekend Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her three top picks for this weekend and they're all music-related. 12 June 2021 9:24 AM
Actor and producer Morne Visser spins his music memories on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves 11 June 2021 5:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 11 June 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 11 June 2021 5:17 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
Naomi Osaka withdraws from French Open – and tennis The highest-paid female athlete ever is taking a break from tennis. Mandy Wiener interviews sports journalist Tholakele Mnganga. 1 June 2021 1:45 PM
Bruce Fordyce wore a black armband 40 years ago when he won his first Comrades Refilwe Moloto speaks to the "King of Comrades" Bruce Fordyce about the event that took place forty years ago. 31 May 2021 9:13 AM
'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actress Quanita Adams about the legacy of her friend and mentor Shaleen Surtie-Ric... 12 June 2021 11:48 AM
No TV licence needed to stream on big-screen telly unless it has built-in tuner Zain Johnson talks to Jan Vermeulen, Editor at Large at mybroadband.co.za about when you do and do not need a SABC licence. 11 June 2021 4:16 PM
'Shaleen needed to go to hospital but couldn't afford it' tweeted Lizz Meiring Bruce Whitfield interviews actress and activist Lizz Meiring about the delay in passing the Performers Protection Amendment Bill. 10 June 2021 9:00 PM
How long will it take for Guptas be extradited? 'How long is a piece of string?' John Maytham chats to Adv. Anton Katz, who says it is entirely dependent on UAE law. 11 June 2021 5:52 PM
UAE seals the deal on agreement with SA paving the way for Gupta extradition Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Graig-Lee Smith about the extradition of the Gupta family. 11 June 2021 2:45 PM
Ramaphosa expected to push for vaccine equity at G7 Summit Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to international relations expert Elizabeth Sidiropoulos about President Ramaphosa's attenda... 11 June 2021 1:55 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Nigerian televangelist TB Joshua dies aged 57 Founder of the Synagogue, Church of All Nations. died shortly after service ended at his church in Lagos on Saturday evening. 6 June 2021 9:52 AM
How to use debt and equity funding to grow your business The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Aurik Business Accelerator founder Pavlo Phitidis. 11 June 2021 1:21 PM
SAA relaunches with equity partner – Minister Gordhan promises no more bailouts Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News Parliamentary correspondent Babalo Ndenze and Guy Leitch, Editor at SA Flyer Magazine. 11 June 2021 12:31 PM
'It’s going to cost R40bn to R50bn to keep this flag-waving exercise going' Pippa Hudson interviews aviation expert Guy Leitch. 11 June 2021 9:54 AM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Pregnant mum plans to live-stream herself giving birth for paying fans

Pregnant mum plans to live-stream herself giving birth for paying fans

13 June 2021 7:16 AM

Guest: Carla Bellucci | Media Personality


Book Club: A few slivers of light by Jess Robus

13 June 2021 10:22 AM

Jess Robus has taken her own personal struggles & mental health challenges and channeled them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry in her new book A Few Slivers of Light. Sara-Jayne caught up with her.

Women Lead Movement

13 June 2021 9:53 AM

Sara-Jaybe speaks to the founder of this organisation founder Melene Rossouw. 

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

13 June 2021 9:43 AM

EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey joins Sara-Jayne for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 

What about the children? The ethics of donor conception and surrogacy

13 June 2021 9:34 AM

Guests
Fiona Darroch | Donor Conceived Person, Donor Conceived advocate
Lerandia Viljoen | has been both an egg donor and a surrogate 
Tertia is a published author, award-winning blogger
Dakin Parker whose twin boys are donor-conceived and were carried by a surrogate.
Attorney Robynne Friedman

Wellness: 'Am I An Enabler?’

13 June 2021 8:07 AM

Guest: Mandy Johnson | Director at Institute For Mindfulness South Africa

Ismail Lagardien news review

13 June 2021 7:39 AM

Ramaphosa Announcement on Electricity Generation
South African Airways off the books
ANC protesting against itself
Floyd Shivambu’s brother quietly pays back R4.55m, admits he received the VBS money gratuitously

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

13 June 2021 6:51 AM

Jeff gives us the latest on what's happening in the outdoor world in the Western Cape.

Live crossing with Katie McDonald in Sydney

13 June 2021 6:43 AM

Australian treatment of asylum seeker children questioned as a child to Australia medevacked from Christmas Island


Aung San Suu Kyu facing more serious charges in Myanmar


Operation Ironside sees hundreds of criminals arrested in Australia and globally


Melbourne Street named the coolest in the World

Music with Matthew Mole

12 June 2021 10:12 AM

Each week Sara-Jayne King is joined by a local or international musician/group to play out the Saturday edition of the Weekend Breakfast show. Music fans can hear from their favorite performers, find out what they are up to, and listen to their latest musical releases. Previous guests have included Paxton, Jarrad Ricketts, Keanu Harker, and Craig Lucas.

'I will remember her with joy' - Quanita Adams pays tribute to Surtie-Richards

Entertainment

Top Cape Town dermatologist Dr. Nomphelo Gantsho shares skincare advice in Q&A

Local

[PICS] Two cheetahs relocated from big cat sanctuary in Paarl ahead of release

Local

Israel parliament poised to vote on anti-Netanyahu govt

13 June 2021 8:11 AM

G7 to agree climate, conservation targets as summit ends

13 June 2021 7:59 AM

Lotto Results: Saturday, 12 June 2021

13 June 2021 7:44 AM

