Doctor's Surgery: When counting sheep isn’t cutting it – how to get the best sleep you can

Latest Local
Multilingual video series aims to dispel Covid-19 myths CapeTalk host John Maytham speaks to Dr. Tim Newman about a multilingual video series providing factual information about Covid. 18 June 2021 5:39 PM
Warm, sunny weather expected all weekend long It is the dead of winter, but you would not say it. 18 June 2021 3:27 PM
Call for donations for Cape Town mom who lost both legs in vicious attack Pippa Hudson speaks to Murray Williams, the Capetonian who started a BackaBuddy page to raise funds for the woman. 18 June 2021 3:24 PM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
What is TikTok? Find a job, get counselling... it’s not just a waste of time Refilwe Moloto interviews Ryan McFadyen, cofounder and Head of Strategy at Have You Heard. 17 June 2021 10:53 AM
Driving license renewal deadline is looming – get ahead of this oncoming train Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 17 June 2021 9:09 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
China suspends all extreme sports events after death of 21 runners Sara-Jayne King interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist about China's decision in the wake of the Gansu tragedy. 4 June 2021 12:21 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Doctor's Surgery: When counting sheep isn’t cutting it – how to get the best sleep you can

Doctor's Surgery: When counting sheep isn’t cutting it – how to get the best sleep you can

19 June 2021 7:14 AM

Guest: Dr. Dale Rae | Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Car Talk: Limited-edition Ford EcoSport

19 June 2021 9:17 AM

Guest: Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson 

The impact of infertility on couples

19 June 2021 8:46 AM

Guests

1) Kurayi Matsika | IVF and Infertility Advocate and her husband Itayi Matsika 

2) Daksha Hargovan | Clinical Psychologist

Wellness: Do I Need A Life Coach?

19 June 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Anerene Roussow | Life Coach

My Amazing Life - Worcester bombing victim Olga Macingwane on forgiving the man who tried to kill her

19 June 2021 7:49 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

19 June 2021 7:06 AM

Jeff speaks to Brenda Walters of Marine Dynamics.

SJ's Top Picks

19 June 2021 6:59 AM

Afrikaaps vocalist, poet and performer Jitsvinger.
Raddison Red Fathers Day Brunch
Hatchetman performing at Café Roux 

Book Club: A few slivers of light by Jess Robus

13 June 2021 10:22 AM

Jess Robus has taken her own personal struggles & mental health challenges and channeled them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry in her new book A Few Slivers of Light. Sara-Jayne caught up with her.

Women Lead Movement

13 June 2021 9:53 AM

Sara-Jaybe speaks to the founder of this organisation founder Melene Rossouw. 

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

13 June 2021 9:43 AM

EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey joins Sara-Jayne for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe 

Zama zamas' families expected to identify bodies found in Orkney

19 June 2021 8:24 AM

10,510 new COVID cases recorded in SA in last 24 hrs

19 June 2021 7:50 AM

Nursing coordinator denies responsibility in Maradona death

18 June 2021 7:50 PM

