My Amazing Life - Worcester bombing victim Olga Macingwane on forgiving the man who tried to kill her

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
Guest: Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda FergusonLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests
1) Kurayi Matsika | IVF and Infertility Advocate and her husband Itayi Matsika
2) Daksha Hargovan | Clinical Psychologist
Guest: Anerene Roussow | Life CoachLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr. Dale Rae | Director of Sleep Science at the Sports Science Institute of South Africa (UCT)LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff speaks to Brenda Walters of Marine Dynamics.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Afrikaaps vocalist, poet and performer Jitsvinger.
Raddison Red Fathers Day Brunch
Hatchetman performing at Café Roux
Jess Robus has taken her own personal struggles & mental health challenges and channeled them into a collection of beautiful and evocative poetry in her new book A Few Slivers of Light. Sara-Jayne caught up with her.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Sara-Jaybe speaks to the founder of this organisation founder Melene Rossouw.LISTEN TO PODCAST
EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey joins Sara-Jayne for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and EuropeLISTEN TO PODCAST