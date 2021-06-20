Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Today at 10:30
Cargo Port to Saldanah: Cape Chamber of Business
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sid Peimer - Executive Director at Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Today at 10:45
Go electric car. But where's the recharge ports?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Sisanda Mbete
Today at 11:05
PPND Paternal postnatal depression in new fathers
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Terence Mentor - Late Night presenter at CapeTalk
Elliot Rae
Garth Japhet - CEO at Heartlines
Today at 14:07
Family Matters -
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Christina Hunger
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Latest Local
'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third w... 22 June 2021 9:48 AM
What a gem! Botswana unearths world's third largest diamond John Maytham finds out more about the recent discovery of the world's 3rd largest diamond in Botswana. 22 June 2021 9:00 AM
Finally! You can now block exes or co-workers from finding you on Tinder Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to tech journalist Brendon Peterson about Tinder's new Block Contacts feature. 22 June 2021 8:21 AM
View all Local
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
View all Politics
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
Why the South African economy misfires – and what you and I can do about it The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews development economist Ayabonga Cawe, author of "The Economy on Your Doorstep". 21 June 2021 7:38 PM
We need to be closing schools. We need a form of lockdown - Netcare CEO The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Richard Friedland, CEO at Netcare. 21 June 2021 7:24 PM
View all Business
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
What does the 'A' stand for in LGBTQIA? Sara-Jayne King speaks to asexual creator, writer, educator and advocate Cody Daigle Orians about asexuality this Pride Month. 21 June 2021 11:22 AM
Here's why you will be paying more for your home loan than you realise Refilwe Moloto speaks to Private Wealth Manager at NFB Wealth Management Evelyn Doubell. 21 June 2021 8:05 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

20 June 2021 7:11 AM

our weekly crossing down under as our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: Anthology series Keeping It Under Wraps seeking submissions on Parenthood

20 June 2021 10:20 AM

Guests: Tracy Hope, Alnaaze Nathoo , Compilers/Editors - Keeping It Under Wrap

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Fatherhood (Kevin Hart)

20 June 2021 10:17 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Fatherlessness Causing SA to grow an army of dangerous men?

20 June 2021 9:14 AM

It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organsiation doing good work in the community...and this morning we’re sticking with our Father’s Day theme, finding out more about Father a Nation an NGO, set up by Craig Wilkinson and which has as its mission to restore, equip and mobilise men to be fathers, mentors and nation builders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point – A focus on single fathers in South Africa

20 June 2021 8:51 AM

We’ve got a three strong panel for you this morning who’ll each share their unique perspective on single fathers including one dad who raised his two young girls alone after his wife died.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gambling spiked during lockdown - what support is out there for problem gamblers?

20 June 2021 8:15 AM

As figures show a sharp spike in online gambling since the start of lockdown, we meet the woman who lost over a million rand betting on soccer matches and who’s addiction to gambling eventually led her to consider taking her own life – we’ll also find out what support is out there if you or someone you know is struggling to quit gambling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News Review with Ishmail Lagardien

20 June 2021 7:47 AM

Writer and political commentator Ishmail Lagardien is with us for our Sunday morning news review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

What’s the ‘A’ in LGBTQIA?

20 June 2021 7:20 AM

Do you know what the A stands for in LGBTQIA? June marks Pride Month and so you’ve probably heard that acronym a lot over the last couple of weeks. Well the ‘A’ stands for asexual and later this hour we’ll meet Cody Daigle-Orians, who identifies as asexual, to talk about some of the misconceptions around that specific sexual identity.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 June 2021 7:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New music from ‘the First Lady of Kwaito’ Tamara Dey

19 June 2021 10:10 AM

Guest: Singer/Songwriter Tamara Dey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Fundraiser secures free sanitary products for one year at Camps Bay High School

Local

'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late'

Local Politics

Old Mutual opens private vaccine site in Pinelands - here's who can go there

Local

All disputes settled when EFF conferences held, says party SG Dlamini

22 June 2021 9:52 AM

Cope calls for stricter lockdown in Gauteng to limit spread of COVID-19

22 June 2021 9:18 AM

WATCH LIVE: Zondo Inquiry hears evidence from researcher, Paul Holden

22 June 2021 9:06 AM

