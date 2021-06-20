What’s the ‘A’ in LGBTQIA?

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Aubrey Masango Show
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 20:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Western Cape will be cold, wet and windy, but snowfall unlikely, says forecaster Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to South African Weather Service forecaster Elizabeth Viljoen about the upcoming cold front. 22 June 2021 2:58 PM
Winde says WC govt is third-wave ready as Covid-19 hospital cases go over 1,200 CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to Western Cape Premier Alan Winde about the provincial government's third wave preparedness. 22 June 2021 11:50 AM
62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Ryan Noach, CEO at Discovery Health. 22 June 2021 11:14 AM
View all Local
Sahpra won't be pressured over vaccine review process as EFF prepares to protest Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Sahpra's Silverani  Padayachee about vaccine approvals as the EFF prepares to stage prote... 22 June 2021 1:45 PM
'Gauteng's third wave is only going to get worse and interventions are too late' Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Wits University infectious diseases specialist Prof Francois Venter about Gauteng's third w... 22 June 2021 9:48 AM
Can bosses fire employees who refuse Covid-19 jab? It's a murky area says lawyer Lester Kiewit talks to Labour Law Specialist at Maserumule Attorneys, Puke Maserumule about what the law says. 21 June 2021 2:12 PM
View all Politics
Sophisticated new bank scam: 'They present your info, consumers let guard down' John Maytham interviews Ulrich Janse van Rensburg, Head of Fraud Strategy at Absa. 22 June 2021 4:29 PM
Found a diamond? It's not yours - mineral rights don't belong to property owners Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Phil Janney of UCT's Department of Geological Sciences. 22 June 2021 2:15 PM
'After 25 years in banking, wealth creation is not what drives me' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Colin Coleman, formerly of the Jackson Institute for Global Affairs (Yale University). 21 June 2021 8:14 PM
View all Business
Speech therapist teaches dog to talk using paws in ground-breaking world first Christina Hunger discusses her book "How Stella Learned to Talk: The Groundbreaking Story of the World's First Talking Dog". 22 June 2021 3:24 PM
[VIDEO] Magpie barks like a dog after pooch 'adopts' her into family Lester Kiewit chats to Barbara Friedman about stories trending online. 22 June 2021 1:19 PM
Can your boss force you to be vaccinated against Covid-19? Yes, she can. But… The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Deale Attorneys labour lawyer Patrick Deale. 21 June 2021 7:02 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
View all Sport
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
View all Entertainment
Happy 'World Naked Hiking Day', yes, it's really a thing... Lester Kiewit speaks to Fanafikile Lephakha, the organiser of a men's only, naked hike taking place today in QwaQwa. 21 June 2021 12:56 PM
US Consulate in Cape Town explains significance of Juneteenth National Holiday Refilwe Moloto talks to Public Affairs Officer Emily Shaffer about commemorating the end of slavery in the United States. 21 June 2021 6:43 AM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
View all World
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
View all Africa
Boost for SA ports? Ramaphosa announces new stand-alone business under Transnet The national ports authority will now be an independent subsidiary of Transnet - comment from transport economist Hlulani Mokwena. 22 June 2021 6:39 PM
Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27) John Maytham interviews Mark Heywood, founder of public interest law centre SECTION27. 22 June 2021 5:18 PM
'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay' Lester Kiewit interviews Felicity Purchase (city council Speaker) and Sid Peimer of the Cape Chamber of Commerce and Industry. 22 June 2021 12:43 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
What’s the ‘A’ in LGBTQIA?

What’s the ‘A’ in LGBTQIA?

20 June 2021 7:20 AM

Do you know what the A stands for in LGBTQIA? June marks Pride Month and so you’ve probably heard that acronym a lot over the last couple of weeks. Well the ‘A’ stands for asexual and later this hour we’ll meet Cody Daigle-Orians, who identifies as asexual, to talk about some of the misconceptions around that specific sexual identity.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: Anthology series Keeping It Under Wraps seeking submissions on Parenthood

20 June 2021 10:20 AM

Guests: Tracy Hope, Alnaaze Nathoo , Compilers/Editors - Keeping It Under Wrap

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Fatherhood (Kevin Hart)

20 June 2021 10:17 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Is Fatherlessness Causing SA to grow an army of dangerous men?

20 June 2021 9:14 AM

It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organsiation doing good work in the community...and this morning we’re sticking with our Father’s Day theme, finding out more about Father a Nation an NGO, set up by Craig Wilkinson and which has as its mission to restore, equip and mobilise men to be fathers, mentors and nation builders.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point – A focus on single fathers in South Africa

20 June 2021 8:51 AM

We’ve got a three strong panel for you this morning who’ll each share their unique perspective on single fathers including one dad who raised his two young girls alone after his wife died.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Gambling spiked during lockdown - what support is out there for problem gamblers?

20 June 2021 8:15 AM

As figures show a sharp spike in online gambling since the start of lockdown, we meet the woman who lost over a million rand betting on soccer matches and who’s addiction to gambling eventually led her to consider taking her own life – we’ll also find out what support is out there if you or someone you know is struggling to quit gambling.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

News Review with Ishmail Lagardien

20 June 2021 7:47 AM

Writer and political commentator Ishmail Lagardien is with us for our Sunday morning news review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 June 2021 7:14 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

20 June 2021 7:11 AM

our weekly crossing down under as our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

New music from ‘the First Lady of Kwaito’ Tamara Dey

19 June 2021 10:10 AM

Guest: Singer/Songwriter Tamara Dey

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

'Move container port from lossmaking Cape Town to profitable Saldanha Bay'

Business Opinion

62% of people living in South Africa has had Covid-19 – Discovery Health

Local

Gauteng not far off from what happened in India – Mark Heywood (SECTION27)

Local Opinion

EWN Highlights

Money paid to Zuma's lawyer came from Gupta laundering scheme, Zondo told

22 June 2021 4:30 PM

MEC Mamabolo: Gauteng taxi industry 'trying its best' to enforce COVID-19 rules

22 June 2021 4:15 PM

'We aren't asking for favours': ECD workers want to be vaccinated too

22 June 2021 3:44 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA