Gambling spiked during lockdown - what support is out there for problem gamblers?

Latest Local
Dads share the challenges and triumphs of single fatherhood Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne Kings hosts a panel discussion on being a single dad on a special Father's Day edition. 20 June 2021 2:14 PM
Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga says schools need to be kept open to successfully complete the vaccination programme. 20 June 2021 1:01 PM
Spike in online gambling during lockdown - how addicts can get help Sara-Jayne King talks to SARGF's Noxolo Adonis and a UK recovering addict who had to borrow almost R2m to pay off gambling debt. 20 June 2021 11:18 AM
Zondo Commission - which has cost over R800m - applies for another extension Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to legal journalist Karyn Maughan about the Zondo Commission's application for extra time. 18 June 2021 12:18 PM
'Energy, SAA announcements a good start but SA must expedite economic reform' The Money Show interviews RMB CEO James Formby about further action needed to address South Africa’s biggest economic challenges. 17 June 2021 7:35 PM
'Ramaphosa should cut Cabinet down to 9 ministers and get rid of all deputies' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Daily Maverick's Marianne Merten about her proposal to totally restructure Cabinet. 17 June 2021 6:56 PM
Last hurrah for Raptor Room on Sunday as popular CT hangout closes its doors CapeTalk host Refilwe Moloto chats to musician, activist, and restauranteur Amy Lilley about the closure of the Raptor Room on Roe... 19 June 2021 12:32 PM
Johannesburg is in decline, and its professionals are moving – many to Cape Town Lester Kiewit interviews urban planner Nobukhosi Ngwenya (UCT) and Renee Steggman, a relocation logistics expert. 18 June 2021 12:01 PM
'We're headed for a fourth and fifth wave if vaccine rollout is not speeded up' The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews the CEO of Profmed Medical Scheme, Craig Comrie. 17 June 2021 8:59 PM
Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae for advice on how to get the best sleep you can. 19 June 2021 11:20 AM
Quickfire tips to improve your mental fitness and give your business a boost Bruce Whitfield interviews side hustle guru Nic Haralambous about how to best keep going and avoid that mid-year slump. 17 June 2021 8:17 PM
Pink tax on steroids? - Wendy Knowler grills Clicks over gendered hairbrush saga CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson and consumer journalist Wendy Knowler look at 'pink tax" and the nonsensical gendering of products. 17 June 2021 4:48 PM
[WATCH] Ronaldo chooses water, pushes Coca-Cola bottles away at Euro2021 presser Portugal's football captain Cristiano Ronaldo showed his disdain for the fizzy cooldrink at the Euro2021 press conference. 16 June 2021 11:38 AM
Meet South Africa's speed climbers representing the country at Olympics Refilwe Moloto talks to Olympian hopefuls Erin Sterkenburg and Chris Crosser. 16 June 2021 8:14 AM
Close call for fit, young, soccer star who collapsed on the pitch this weekend Lester Kiewit asks a sports medicine expert why fit athletes like footballer Chris Eriksen may be susceptible to heart attacks. 14 June 2021 12:04 PM
SA muso and Idols winner Elvis Blue takes to the airwaves on CapeTalk Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 80s faves. 17 June 2021 2:50 PM
New app turns you into Disney character – check out some of our presenters, LOL! Lester Kiewit interviewed Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 17 June 2021 12:25 PM
Capetonian Ella Blumenthal's holocaust survivor story told in award winning film Pippa Hudson speaks to holocaust survivor Ella Blumenthal and filmmaker Jordy Sank about the award-winning documentary I Am Here. 16 June 2021 5:44 PM
Namibians experience more violence than any other nation - Global Peace Index Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 18 June 2021 10:04 AM
Hungary approves law banning LGBTQ+ content for people younger than 18 Lester Kiewit interviews Deutsche Welle correspondent Keith Walker. 17 June 2021 3:27 PM
Famine in Ethiopia: '350 000 people are starting to die of starvation' Pippa Hudson interviews Africa correspondent Jean-Jacques Cornish. 11 June 2021 11:06 AM
As global food prices soar, Africa's agriculture sector is yet to benefit Agriculture is one of this century’s great opportunities for the continent, yet most of our fertile land is under-utilised. 7 June 2021 5:26 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Gambling spiked during lockdown - what support is out there for problem gamblers?

Gambling spiked during lockdown - what support is out there for problem gamblers?

20 June 2021 8:15 AM

As figures show a sharp spike in online gambling since the start of lockdown, we meet the woman who lost over a million rand betting on soccer matches and who’s addiction to gambling eventually led her to consider taking her own life – we’ll also find out what support is out there if you or someone you know is struggling to quit gambling.


SJ's Bookclub: Anthology series Keeping It Under Wraps seeking submissions on Parenthood

20 June 2021 10:20 AM

Guests: Tracy Hope, Alnaaze Nathoo , Compilers/Editors - Keeping It Under Wrap

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: Fatherhood (Kevin Hart)

20 June 2021 10:17 AM
Is Fatherlessness Causing SA to grow an army of dangerous men?

20 June 2021 9:14 AM

It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organsiation doing good work in the community...and this morning we’re sticking with our Father’s Day theme, finding out more about Father a Nation an NGO, set up by Craig Wilkinson and which has as its mission to restore, equip and mobilise men to be fathers, mentors and nation builders.

Talking Point – A focus on single fathers in South Africa

20 June 2021 8:51 AM

We’ve got a three strong panel for you this morning who’ll each share their unique perspective on single fathers including one dad who raised his two young girls alone after his wife died.

News Review with Ishmail Lagardien

20 June 2021 7:47 AM

Writer and political commentator Ishmail Lagardien is with us for our Sunday morning news review

What’s the ‘A’ in LGBTQIA?

20 June 2021 7:20 AM

Do you know what the A stands for in LGBTQIA? June marks Pride Month and so you’ve probably heard that acronym a lot over the last couple of weeks. Well the ‘A’ stands for asexual and later this hour we’ll meet Cody Daigle-Orians, who identifies as asexual, to talk about some of the misconceptions around that specific sexual identity.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

20 June 2021 7:14 AM
Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

20 June 2021 7:11 AM

our weekly crossing down under as our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.

New music from ‘the First Lady of Kwaito’ Tamara Dey

19 June 2021 10:10 AM

Guest: Singer/Songwriter Tamara Dey

Vaccination of 582,000 teachers and support staff to start on Wednesday

Local Politics

[PICS] Dream sightings of Southern right whales, Great White sharks in Gansbaai

Do you practice good sleep hygiene? Sleep expert Dr. Dale Rae shares top tips

Lifestyle

WC govt confident it's ready to tackle latest COVID surge

20 June 2021 4:06 PM

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo tests positive for COVID-19

20 June 2021 3:23 PM

Officials extinguish blaze at Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital

20 June 2021 1:22 PM

