Wellness: Goodbye my lover: Adjusting to life as a widow/widower

Best of CapeTalk
21:00 - 00:00
Today at 06:10
LIVE CROSSING WITH KATIE MACDONALD IN SYDNEY
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Katie MacDonald
Today at 06:20
The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Jeff Ayliffe
Today at 06:40
Recovery Walk Cape Town Turns 7!
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Debbie Bub - Fundraiser, Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021
Today at 07:20
The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 07:40
The Honeybun Foundation
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Stephen Langman
Today at 08:10
Talking Point: The Healing Power of Forgiveness
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Charissa Balman
Olga Macingwane
Stefan Coetzee
Today at 08:40
REPLAY: I didn't know I was pregnant
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Today at 09:10
The UK Report with Gavin Grey
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gavin Grey
Today at 09:20
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Gayle Edmunds
Today at 09:45
SJ's Bookclub: Andile Gaelesiwe: Remembering
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Latest Local
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen.
Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town Heavy rains flooded many of Cape Town's informal settlements this week. The City of Cape Town says new illegal structures have bee...
Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks with Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's third wave and vaccine drive.
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma.
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem...
'World Bank vaccine funding boost prompted by Cuba entering the market?' Bruce Whitfield interviews analyst Angelo Fick (Asri) about the World Bank increasing funding for vaccine purchases to $20 billion
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator.
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev.
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach.
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.
Kitchen Republik provides opportunity for Cape Town chefs to showcase skills CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Lisa Meyer, the co-founder of Kitchen Republik about the unique service they provide.
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it's been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media.
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media.
Khothatso Montjane 5th best wheelchair tennis player in world shares her story Pippa Hudson chats to 35-year-old Khothatso Montjane and shares her inspiring journey to world-class tennis status.
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority.
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s.
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast.
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse.
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk.
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network.
'King Mswati III has fled to Mozambique. Swaziland is burning!' Mandy Wiener interviews Swaziland Solidarity Network Spokesperson Lucky Lukhele.
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it's been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media.
Jacob Zuma's jail sentence lifted SA's mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg.
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry.
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Wellness: Goodbye my lover: Adjusting to life as a widow/widower

Wellness: Goodbye my lover: Adjusting to life as a widow/widower

3 July 2021 8:19 AM

Guests:

1. Nomathemba  Mphuti | Founder of Widows are not Strangers 

2. Gail van Niekerk | Qualified counsellor specialising in grief, loss and trauma


Music Feature: Hunter Rose

3 July 2021 10:08 AM

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Cape Town, Hunter Rose has been making waves on the SA music scene for a few years now and describes her sound as neo-soul with the influence of funk, jazz, and R’n’B.

Profile: Miss Patty Monroe

3 July 2021 9:38 AM

Born and raised in Cape Town the firecracker known to her fans as Miss Patty Monroe, but to her family simply as Meghan, has been changing the face of the female rap game in Mzansi for close to a decade.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Reviewing Kia Pegas

3 July 2021 9:13 AM

Melinda Ferguson is a Daily Maverick motoring journalist.

Western Cape vaccine update with Premier Alan Winde

3 July 2021 8:44 AM
My Amazing Life: Actor, television presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach

3 July 2021 7:43 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

Doctor's Surger: General Q and A with Dr. Charl Van Loggerenberg

3 July 2021 7:06 AM

Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg is a General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

3 July 2021 6:51 AM

Jeff catches up with Rene Leeuwner from Two Oceans Aquarium.

SJ's Top Picks

3 July 2021 6:48 AM

Workshop – Emotionally connecting with your child
SA's first (online) Festival of Children's Literature
Online Memoir Writing Workshop

SJ's Bookclub-Shana Fife - Ougat

27 June 2021 10:11 AM
Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

Local

Illegal structures have been worst hit by flood damage, says City of Cape Town

Local

Cape Town rates and tariffs increased from 1 July: Do you qualify for a rebate?

Local Lifestyle

Zuma ConCourt judgment has divided many in KZN, says Zikalala

3 July 2021 6:52 PM

'We are right in the middle of the third wave,' says Limpopo Health MEC

3 July 2021 5:27 PM

Joburg Mayor Geoff Makhubo hospitalised due to COVID-19 complications

3 July 2021 4:19 PM

