Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Reviewing Kia Pegas

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Cape Town, Hunter Rose has been making waves on the SA music scene for a few years now and describes her sound as neo-soul with the influence of funk, jazz, and R’n’B.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Born and raised in Cape Town the firecracker known to her fans as Miss Patty Monroe, but to her family simply as Meghan, has been changing the face of the female rap game in Mzansi for close to a decade.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests:
1. Nomathemba Mphuti | Founder of Widows are not Strangers
2. Gail van Niekerk | Qualified counsellor specialising in grief, loss and trauma
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg is a General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff catches up with Rene Leeuwner from Two Oceans Aquarium.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Workshop – Emotionally connecting with your child
SA's first (online) Festival of Children's Literature
Online Memoir Writing Workshop