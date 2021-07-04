The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

in light of World Forgiveness Day this coming Wednesday, we’re talking about the Power of Forgiveness, For that conversation Zain welcome back to the show Olga Macingwane one of the victims of the 1996 Worcester Bombing , we’ll also be joined by one of the men responsible for the bombing, Stefaans Coetzee – they’re share with us they’re experience of the power of forgivenessLISTEN TO PODCAST
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Stephen Langman, he is the founder of the Ottery-based non-profit The Honeybun Foundation
We find out how you can help support the 7th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town taking place in September, which celebrates recovery from all forms of addiction and mental illness. Guest: Debbie Bub | Fundraiser, Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021
Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Cape Town, Hunter Rose has been making waves on the SA music scene for a few years now and describes her sound as neo-soul with the influence of funk, jazz, and R'n'B.
Born and raised in Cape Town the firecracker known to her fans as Miss Patty Monroe, but to her family simply as Meghan, has been changing the face of the female rap game in Mzansi for close to a decade.