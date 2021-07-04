Talking Point: The Healing Power of Forgiveness

in light of World Forgiveness Day this coming Wednesday, we’re talking about the Power of Forgiveness, For that conversation Zain welcome back to the show Olga Macingwane one of the victims of the 1996 Worcester Bombing , we’ll also be joined by one of the men responsible for the bombing, Stefaans Coetzee – they’re share with us they’re experience of the power of forgiveness