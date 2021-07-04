Talking Point: The Healing Power of Forgiveness

Streaming issues? Report here
EWN logo BW July 2020 EWN logo BW July 2020
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
Inside EWN
19:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Scheduled vaccine appointments for over-50s to begin on Monday People aged 50 to 59 years with valid appointments will be accepted at vaccination sites across the Western Cape from Monday 5 Jul... 4 July 2021 2:26 PM
Winde not ruling out possibility of at-home vaccinations for bedridden residents Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Premier Alan Winde about the Western Cape's vaccine rollout and third-wave health... 4 July 2021 1:30 PM
Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister Acting Health Minister Mamoloko Kubayi has welcomed the approval of the Sinovac-​CoronaVac vaccine for use in South Africa. 4 July 2021 12:54 PM
View all Local
[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds Police Minister Bheki Cele has been called out on social media for his apparent failure to take action against Zuma supporters sta... 4 July 2021 3:07 PM
'Jacob Zuma supporters carrying weapons hellbent on forming human shield' Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Nkosikhona Duma. 2 July 2021 12:51 PM
Zuma to address the nation amid reports of urgent bid to rescind ConCourt ruling The Jacob Zuma Foundation says the former president will 'address the nation' this weekend following reports of a last-ditch attem... 2 July 2021 11:46 AM
View all Politics
Lockdown level 4: Businesses and unions push for income support and tax relief Many Wiener interviews Matthew Parks, Cosatu's parliamentary coordinator. 2 July 2021 3:01 PM
Preowned luxury fashion is booming in South Africa. Enter 'Luxity'... Refilwe Moloto interviews Luxity cofounder Michael Zahariev. 2 July 2021 11:42 AM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Business
Local event aims to foster recovery movement in Cape Town - and needs your help Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Debbie Bub, the fundraising manager for Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021. 4 July 2021 10:34 AM
SANParks reopens some sections of Table Mountain that burnt during wildfire Restoration work has been concluded in some parts of the Table Mountain National Park, which means some areas are ready to reopen. 3 July 2021 2:52 PM
Newly crowned Mr Gay World SA Louw Breytenbach shares mental health battle Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to actor, TV presenter and entrepreneur Louw Breytenbach. 3 July 2021 1:26 PM
View all Lifestyle
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
[VIDEO] Spectator's sign causes entire peloton to crash at Tour De France Lester Kiewit and Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 28 June 2021 11:47 AM
View all Sport
Are you financially prepared for the third wave? Old Mutual wants you to make disability insurance a priority. 30 June 2021 3:24 PM
Local sitcom star Carmen Maarman takes to CapeTalk with her favourite hits Every Sunday from 10am, tune in as our guests take you on a musical adventure through the 80s and 90s. 30 June 2021 1:37 PM
And now for some good news...SA soprano on scooping international singing prize Sara-Jayne King catches up with South African soprano Masabane Cecilia Rangwanasha on Weekend Breakfast. 30 June 2021 12:19 PM
View all Entertainment
Euro 2020 blamed for surge in Covid-19 cases in Europe CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to UK correspondent Gavin Grey about the Covid-19 infections surge in Europe and other stories. 4 July 2021 11:42 AM
Social media platforms need to take concrete steps to combat online abuse CapeTalk presenter John Maytham speaks to Sarah Hoffman, co-founder of Klikd about the the fight against online abuse. 2 July 2021 7:49 PM
Canada temperature soars to 49.6 °C – leaving hundreds of people dead Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 1 July 2021 11:40 AM
View all World
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
View all Africa
[PREVIEW] 'Springboks will take it by 20 – even though it’s been so long' Africa Melane interviews Wynona Louw, a rugby writer at Independent Media. 2 July 2021 2:31 PM
Jacob Zuma’s jail sentence lifted SA’s mood - Gross National Happiness Index, UJ Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Talita Greyling, a Wellbeing Economist at the University of Johannesburg. 2 July 2021 1:44 PM
Sit-down restaurants won't survive Level 4: Restaurant Collective's plea to govt Bruce Whitfield talks to The Restaurant Collective's Grace Harding about alternatives for the industry. 1 July 2021 8:48 PM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
Talking Point: The Healing Power of Forgiveness

Talking Point: The Healing Power of Forgiveness

4 July 2021 9:19 AM

in light of World Forgiveness Day this coming Wednesday, we’re talking about the Power of Forgiveness, For that conversation Zain welcome back to the show Olga Macingwane one of the victims of the 1996 Worcester Bombing , we’ll also be joined by one of the men responsible for the bombing, Stefaans Coetzee – they’re share with us they’re experience of the power of forgiveness


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

4 July 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

4 July 2021 9:38 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Honeybun Foundation

4 July 2021 8:09 AM

Zain Johnson is in conversation with Stephen Langman, he is the founder of the Ottery-based non-profit The Honeybun Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

4 July 2021 7:47 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Recovery Walk Cape Town Turns 7!

4 July 2021 7:25 AM

We find out how you can help support the 7th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town taking place in September, which celebrates recovery from all forms of addiction and mental illness. Guest: Debbie Bub | Fundraiser, Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Live Crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

4 July 2021 6:56 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 July 2021 6:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Music Feature: Hunter Rose

3 July 2021 10:08 AM

Born in Zimbabwe and raised in Cape Town, Hunter Rose has been making waves on the SA music scene for a few years now and describes her sound as neo-soul with the influence of funk, jazz, and R’n’B.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Profile: Miss Patty Monroe

3 July 2021 9:38 AM

Born and raised in Cape Town the firecracker known to her fans as Miss Patty Monroe, but to her family simply as Meghan, has been changing the face of the female rap game in Mzansi for close to a decade.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

[VIDEOS] Police and govt criticised for not taking action against Nkandla crowds

Politics

Sahpra approval of Sinovac jab a turning point for SA - acting health minister

Local

Western Cape braces for spike in Covid-19 hospital admissions as cases double

Local

EWN Highlights

READ IN FULL: Jacob Zuma's press address after the ConCourt ruling against him

4 July 2021 8:21 PM

'Let's not play with war,' Nzimande seemingly warns pro-Zuma supporters

4 July 2021 5:09 PM

WATCH LIVE: Zuma's public address on ConCourt ruling, upcoming rescission bid

4 July 2021 4:53 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA