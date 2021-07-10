SJ's Top Picks

Sara-Jayne King kicks off every Saturday morning with her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape over the weekend.
Free Savings and Investments Webinar
Riaad Moosa Virtual Comedy Club
Online New Moon Intention Setting
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast’s Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories ‘in their own words’ - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
This week’s guest is Nicholas Ingel, a child abuse, and rape survivor and recovering alcoholic who is has been sober since 2006 and is now a successful businessman.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children's health matters and answers listener questions on Doctor's Surgery on Weekend Breakfast.
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape. He joins Sara Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning.
in light of World Forgiveness Day this coming Wednesday, we're talking about the Power of Forgiveness, For that conversation Zain welcome back to the show Olga Macingwane one of the victims of the 1996 Worcester Bombing , we'll also be joined by one of the men responsible for the bombing, Stefaans Coetzee – they're share with us they're experience of the power of forgiveness
Zain Johnson is in conversation with Stephen Langman, he is the founder of the Ottery-based non-profit The Honeybun Foundation
We find out how you can help support the 7th annual Recovery Walk Cape Town taking place in September, which celebrates recovery from all forms of addiction and mental illness. Guest: Debbie Bub | Fundraiser, Recovery Walk Cape Town 2021