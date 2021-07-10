Can I be fired because of my mental health issues?

Streaming issues? Report here
Latest Local
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A se... 10 July 2021 10:36 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN Supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma are calling for his release with protests in and around Durban on Friday. 9 July 2021 6:08 PM
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt' News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now. 9 July 2021 5:55 PM
Ace Magashule loses court bid to overturn his ANC suspension Mandy Wiener talks to EWN Reporter Nthakoana Ngatane about the ruling by Judge Jody Kollapen on Friday. 9 July 2021 1:29 PM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters. 10 July 2021 9:20 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
Meet Dallas Oberholzer, the 46-year-old pro South African skater off to Olympics CapeTalk stand-in host Amy MacIver chats to Dallas Oberholzer, a skateboarding veteran who's representing SA at the Tokyo Olympics... 8 July 2021 3:56 PM
If SA wants to compete in sports, athletes must jump vaccine queue: Wynona Louw CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to rugby writer Wynona Louw and Sasoc president Barry Hendricks about vaccinating sportspeople. 8 July 2021 10:56 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
Imperial Logistics shares soar after R12.7bn cash buyout offer from Dubai Bruce Whitfield interviews Mohammed Akoojee (Imperial Logistics CEO) about DP World's cash bid to buy out shareholders. 8 July 2021 7:29 PM
Old Mutual’s risk cover claims pay-out soars to over R14 billion in 2020 Respiratory system disorder claims shoot up by 61% under total underwritten claims as a result of widespread infection. 8 July 2021 11:43 AM
The student who helped discover group of 20 galaxies with SA's MeerKAT telescope Researcher and MSc Student at UP Shilpa Ranchod and Chief scientist at SARAO Fernando Camilo discuss the cutting-edge discovery. 7 July 2021 2:13 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Can I be fired because of my mental health issues?

Can I be fired because of my mental health issues?

10 July 2021 8:41 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to labour law specialist Natasha Moni about mental health and the workplace. Is your employer sensitive to the mental health of its employees?  Do they know what their and your rights and responsibilities are when it comes to mental health?


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

Music and chat with Jethro Tait

10 July 2021 10:17 AM

Sara-Jayne in conversation with Cape Town singer-songwriter Jethro Tait.

The Profile: Lehlogonolo Machaba

10 July 2021 10:10 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first trans woman to make it to the Top 30 of the Miss South Africa competition.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: The new TTRS Coupe

10 July 2021 9:07 AM

Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who this week is reviewing the new TTRS Coupe. 

Cape Town ranks #16 among the Top Global Cities for Remote Working

10 July 2021 8:59 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Pablo Martinez, a researcher at Magmatic Research, who worked on the research study which has revealed the most attractive cities in the world for digital nomads. Cape Town ranks number 16.

My Amazing Life: Nicholas Ingel

10 July 2021 7:50 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast’s Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories ‘in their own words’  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

This week’s guest is Nicholas Ingel, a child abuse, and rape survivor and recovering alcoholic who is has been sober since 2006 and is now a successful businessman.

Doctor's Surgery: Ask a Paediatrician

10 July 2021 7:11 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters and answers listener questions on Doctor’s Surgery on Weekend Breakfast.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

10 July 2021 6:51 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape. He joins Sara Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning.

SJ's Top Picks

10 July 2021 6:48 AM

Sara-Jayne King kicks off every Saturday morning with her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape over the weekend. 
Free Savings and Investments Webinar 
Riaad Moosa Virtual Comedy Club 
Online New Moon Intention Setting

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

4 July 2021 10:12 AM
Tiniest bundle of joy: Cape Town family celebrates as ‘miracle baby’ goes home

10 July 2021 7:52 PM

KZN police will continue to monitor pro-Zuma protests

10 July 2021 6:35 PM

Australia's Ashleigh Barty wins her first Wimbledon title

10 July 2021 5:28 PM

