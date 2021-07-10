Can I be fired because of my mental health issues?

Sara-Jayne King speaks to labour law specialist Natasha Moni about mental health and the workplace. Is your employer sensitive to the mental health of its employees? Do they know what their and your rights and responsibilities are when it comes to mental health?
Sara-Jayne in conversation with Cape Town singer-songwriter Jethro Tait.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first trans woman to make it to the Top 30 of the Miss South Africa competition.
Sara-Jayne King is joined by Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson who this week is reviewing the new TTRS Coupe.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to Pablo Martinez, a researcher at Magmatic Research, who worked on the research study which has revealed the most attractive cities in the world for digital nomads. Cape Town ranks number 16.
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast’s Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories ‘in their own words’ - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
This week’s guest is Nicholas Ingel, a child abuse, and rape survivor and recovering alcoholic who is has been sober since 2006 and is now a successful businessman.
Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children's health matters and answers listener questions on Doctor's Surgery on Weekend Breakfast.
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape. He joins Sara Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning.
Sara-Jayne King kicks off every Saturday morning with her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape over the weekend.
