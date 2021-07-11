Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
11:00 - 15:00
Latest Local
Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site The City of Cape Town and the Western Cape Government have partnered to convert Athlone Stadium into a mass vaccination site. 11 July 2021 11:44 AM
Alcohol was a tool to try deal with my pain: Nic Ingel shares his recovery story Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker Nic Ingel about surviving abuse, addiction recovery, and rega... 10 July 2021 12:14 PM
J&J jab only for sector-specific vaccinations until supply increases: Dr. Cloete CapeTalk host Zain Johnson chats to Western Cape head of health Dr. Keith Cloete about the vaccination drive and conducts a Q&A se... 10 July 2021 10:36 AM
[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for calm in KwaZulu-Natal and has commended the arrests made during ongoing violent protests. 11 July 2021 12:38 PM
[VIDEOS] Protests by Zuma supporters spread across KZN Supporters of imprisoned former president Jacob Zuma are calling for his release with protests in and around Durban on Friday. 9 July 2021 6:08 PM
'Zuma has no hope of a rescission succeeding in ConCourt' News24 legal journalist Karyn Maughan speaks to Zain Johnson about Jacob Zuma's failure to stay his arrest and where to now. 9 July 2021 5:55 PM
Iconic Muizenberg The Corner Surf Shop turns 50 with new HD 24/7 surf webcam Amy McIver chats to founder and owner Peter Wright about how it all got started. 9 July 2021 2:16 PM
South Africa is a hungry, depressed nation eager for vaccination - study Refilwe Moloto interviews Professor Nic Spaull, co-principal investigator of the NIDS-CRAM study (Stellenbosch University). 9 July 2021 1:01 PM
SA firm scores EU approval for organic disinfectant made from citrus extract Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Biodx CEO Burt Rodrigues after the SA biotech company secured EU certification for their pr... 9 July 2021 8:31 AM
'Nudity helps the mind relax and distress' - Naturist Vogani Nkuna bares all Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to nudist Vogani Nkuna about how and why he and his wife embraced a naturist lifestyl... 11 July 2021 10:34 AM
I'm here to inspire change - Lehlogonolo Machaba, Miss SA's first trans finalist Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Lehlogonolo Machaba, the first transgender finalist in Miss South Africa history. 10 July 2021 1:45 PM
Child sick from creche? Paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya talks kids health Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King speaks to paediatrician Dr. Nosipho Maponya about children’s health matters. 10 July 2021 9:20 AM
SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to tennis analyst Bruce Davidson about SA's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Mont... 11 July 2021 8:58 AM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Cape Town to host all-electric Formula E race on 26 February 2022 The ABB FIA Formula E World Championship brings electric racing to the heart of one of Africa’s most iconic cities. 9 July 2021 9:29 AM
#EverydayXhosa: "Bamba" - which means to grab, catch, stop, seize or arrest CapeTalk's Everyday Xhosa correspondent Qingqile Mdlulwa chats to Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto about this week's word: Bamba. 9 July 2021 1:04 PM
Local radio maven Selwyn Bartlett takes to CapeTalk with his favourite songs Every Sunday a well-known Cape Town personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 9 July 2021 12:15 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
E Cape drought: 'Climate is changing. It’s not looking great in the future' Refilwe Moloto interviews Dr Peter Johnston, a climate scientist and researcher at UCT's Climate Systems Analysis Group. 9 July 2021 3:05 PM
'Cape Town is getting less rain – but more intense – than 35 years ago' Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Kevin Winter of the University of Cape Town’s Future Water Institute. 9 July 2021 11:09 AM
Death to the 5-day workweek – Viva productivity! Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Morné Mostert, Director of the Institute for Futures Research at Stellenbosch University. 8 July 2021 3:25 PM
Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

11 July 2021 7:13 AM


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub - Breaking Milk

11 July 2021 10:38 AM

Author Dawn Garisch, who’s seventh novel Breaking Milk is nominated for a Sunday Times Literary Award for Fiction – she’s also a founding member of the Life Writing Collective where she runs courses in memoir writing

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

11 July 2021 9:52 AM

This week we’re talking reruns, some of the best series and movies to re-watch on a cold winter’s afternoon in the middle of a pandemi

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

11 July 2021 9:30 AM

Every Sunday at time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

National Arts Festival is going online

11 July 2021 9:23 AM

The show must go on despite Covid and it is going on for the National Arts Festival this month, it’s going on, ONLINE and we’ll be joined by the artistic director Rucera Seethal

Wellness

11 July 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Jane Evans, Founder – Ntataise/Author – A Path Unexpected

SA's Kgothatso Montjane prepares for her Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:19 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King to chat about South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

11 July 2021 7:46 AM

We find out what the papers are saying this morning with veteran journalist and columnist at Business Day and The Daily Maverick, Ismail Lagardien

A nudist bares his soul

11 July 2021 7:21 AM

We speak to a man who says he feels most comfortable completely naked – Vogani Nkuna embraced a naturist lifestyle a few years ago and says he’s never looked back. We find out more about his journey to naturism ahead of National Nude Day on Wednesday

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

11 July 2021 7:16 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape. He joins Sara Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning.

Trending

[VIDEO] Ramaphosa calls for calm as pro-Zuma protests spread from KZN to Gauteng

Politics

SA's Kgothatso Montjane vies for title at historic Wimbledon singles final

Sport World

Athlone Stadium to become Cape Town's first drive-through mass vaccination site

Local

EWN Highlights

Alex business owners close shop amid violence linked to calls for Zuma’s release

11 July 2021 12:29 PM

KZN police on high alert following sporadic acts of violence, looting overnight

11 July 2021 11:25 AM

READ: 'Saving a country aflame '- Prince Buthelezi's statement on KZN protests

11 July 2021 10:30 AM

