National Arts Festival is going online

The show must go on despite Covid and it is going on for the National Arts Festival this month, it's going on, ONLINE and we'll be joined by the artistic director Rucera Seethal
Author Dawn Garisch, who's seventh novel Breaking Milk is nominated for a Sunday Times Literary Award for Fiction – she's also a founding member of the Life Writing Collective where she runs courses in memoir writing
This week we're talking reruns, some of the best series and movies to re-watch on a cold winter's afternoon in the middle of a pandemi
Every Sunday at time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe
Guest: Jane Evans, Founder – Ntataise/Author – A Path Unexpected
Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King to chat about South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.
We find out what the papers are saying this morning with veteran journalist and columnist at Business Day and The Daily Maverick, Ismail Lagardien
We speak to a man who says he feels most comfortable completely naked – Vogani Nkuna embraced a naturist lifestyle a few years ago and says he's never looked back. We find out more about his journey to naturism ahead of National Nude Day on Wednesday
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape. He joins Sara Jayne King on Weekend Breakfast every Saturday and Sunday morning.