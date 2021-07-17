Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 08:40
Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson - Honda Fit
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Melinda Ferguson
Today at 09:10
The Profile:
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Guests
Quintin Jitsvinger
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
Taxi violence: Minister Mbalula meets with industry after peace pledge unravels Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm. 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Youngsters from SA's Field Band Foundation step in to clean up looted mall 'Yes we can!' The Money Show talks to the FBF's Paul Mongwe about preparing young people to play a constructive role in SA. 15 July 2021 8:30 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Learners return to school on 26 July on rotational basis - DBE Mandy Wiener speaks to Department of Education Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga about when schools will reopen. 16 July 2021 1:30 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
Formula E Cape Town anticipated to be one of the fastest circuits - Iain Banner E-Movement chair Iain Banner chats to Zain Johnson and says the 2.9km street circuit will be in Mouille Point and its surrounds. 9 July 2021 4:06 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
BHEKI MNGOMEZULU: The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative will destroy the country The 'ethnic mobilisation' narrative currently making the rounds needs to end immediately if this country is to come out of this qu... 15 July 2021 6:17 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

17 July 2021 6:45 AM

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report.

Jeff caught up with Pete Zjerlock of Royal Cape Yacht Club.

Jeff caught up with Pete Zjerlock of Royal Cape Yacht Club.


Taking care of your mental health during TWO national crises

17 July 2021 8:07 AM

Guest: Clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga | Psychometrist in private practice, registered with the Professional Board of Psychology and HPCSA

My Amazing Life: Tash Reddy

17 July 2021 7:44 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

Guest: Tash Reddy | Founder of  Widowed International; Bereavement & Trauma Specialist, Motivational Speaker.  

Doctor's surgery: Ask a psychiatrist

17 July 2021 7:09 AM

Guest: Dr. Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist For Islamic Medical Association

SJ's Top Picks

17 July 2021 6:41 AM

Ladles of Love World's longest line of food cans
Mandela Day Virtual Concert with Jarrad Ricketts
Cotlands Comedy Show

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

11 July 2021 9:52 AM

This week we're talking reruns, some of the best series and movies to re-watch on a cold winter's afternoon in the middle of a pandemi

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

11 July 2021 9:30 AM

Every Sunday at time we're joined live from London by EWN Correspondent Gavin Grey for a wrap of the top stories making headlines in the UK and Europe

National Arts Festival is going online

11 July 2021 9:23 AM

The show must go on despite Covid and it is going on for the National Arts Festival this month, it's going on, ONLINE and we'll be joined by the artistic director Rucera Seethal

Wellness

11 July 2021 8:40 AM

Guest: Jane Evans, Founder – Ntataise/Author – A Path Unexpected

SA's Kgothatso Montjane prepares for her Wimbledon singles final

11 July 2021 8:19 AM

Tennis analyst Bruce Davidson joins Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King to chat about South Africa's wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso 'KG' Montjane.

'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa

Politics

Winde: WC will still prioritise older groups as over-35s 'bypass vaccine rules'

Local

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

EWN Highlights

Lotto Powerball Results, Friday 16 July 2021

17 July 2021 7:46 AM

Slain Haiti leader Jovenel Moise's funeral set for 23 July

17 July 2021 7:38 AM

KZN, GP vaccination targets fall behind, over 15k new COVID cases recorded in SA

17 July 2021 7:32 AM

