From chiropractor to MTV Award winning artist - getting to know Kyle Deutsch

Kyle began songwriting at just 15 years old, once upon a time had his sights set on becoming a professional soccer star, appeared on the 10th season of idols and, is an MT V award-winning artist AND and this one might blow your mind, is a practicing chiropractor.
Guest: Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. He was born and raised in the Cape Flats and has fast become the country's best-loved Afrikaaps poet.
Melinda Ferguson is a motoring journalist with Daily Maverick.
Guest: Nomfundo Mogapi | Founder and CEO of the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership
Guest: Clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga | Psychometrist in private practice, registered with the Professional Board of Psychology and HPCSA
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.
Guest: Tash Reddy | Founder of Widowed International; Bereavement & Trauma Specialist, Motivational Speaker.
Guest: Dr. Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist For Islamic Medical Association
He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report.
Jeff caught up with Pete Zjerlock of Royal Cape Yacht Club.
Ladles of Love World's longest line of food cans
Mandela Day Virtual Concert with Jarrad Ricketts
Cotlands Comedy Show
This week we're talking reruns, some of the best series and movies to re-watch on a cold winter's afternoon in the middle of a pandemi