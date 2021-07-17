The Profile: Jitsvinger

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits... with Soul
Latest Local
Having so much loss in my life allowed me to help so many people: Tash Reddy Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to motivational speaker and trauma specialist Tash Reddy about overcoming tragedy. 17 July 2021 1:30 PM
Free WhatsApp chatbot helps diabetes sufferers manage condition from home Bianca chats to one of the lead developers of the project Dr Darcell Schouw about the GREAT4Diabetes project. 16 July 2021 2:43 PM
VACCINE WRAP | Unrest hinders SA's vaccine rollout, some over-35s getting jabs CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 16 July 2021 2:41 PM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
How to watch the rugby without a DStv dish, by Toby Shapshak (Stuff magazine) The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Toby Shapshak, Publisher at Stuff magazine. 12 July 2021 7:03 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
The Profile: Jitsvinger

The Profile: Jitsvinger

17 July 2021 9:52 AM

Guest: Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. He was born and raised in the Cape Flats and has fast become the country’s best-loved Afrikaaps poet.


From chiropractor to MTV Award winning artist - getting to know Kyle Deutsch

17 July 2021 10:07 AM

Kyle began songwriting at just 15 years old, once upon a time had his sights set on becoming a professional soccer star, appeared on the 10th season of idols and, is an MT  V award-winning artist AND and this one might blow your mind, is a practicing chiropractor.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Honda Fit

17 July 2021 9:12 AM

Melinda Ferguson is a motoring journalist with Daily Maverick.

The psychology of mass mobilisation and transgenerational trauma

17 July 2021 8:45 AM

Guest: Nomfundo Mogapi | Founder and CEO of the Centre for Mental Wellness and Leadership

Taking care of your mental health during TWO national crises

17 July 2021 8:07 AM

Guest: Clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga | Psychometrist in private practice, registered with the Professional Board of Psychology and HPCSA

My Amazing Life: Tash Reddy

17 July 2021 7:44 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. 

Guest: Tash Reddy | Founder of  Widowed International; Bereavement & Trauma Specialist, Motivational Speaker.  

Doctor's surgery: Ask a psychiatrist

17 July 2021 7:09 AM

Guest: Dr. Imthiaz Hoosen | Psychiatrist For Islamic Medical Association

Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

17 July 2021 6:45 AM

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report.

Jeff caught up with Pete Zjerlock of Royal Cape Yacht Club.

SJ's Top Picks

17 July 2021 6:41 AM

Ladles of Love World's longest line of food cans
Mandela Day Virtual Concert with Jarrad Ricketts
Cotlands Comedy Show

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

11 July 2021 9:52 AM

This week we’re talking reruns, some of the best series and movies to re-watch on a cold winter’s afternoon in the middle of a pandemi

'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa

Politics

Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation

Lifestyle Entertainment

[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa

Opinion

Cele says team of detectives to focus on probe into KZN riot deaths

17 July 2021 6:24 PM

Biden says social media misinformation on COVID 'killing people'

17 July 2021 5:24 PM

Police costs to tackle riots estimated at R350 mn

17 July 2021 5:11 PM

