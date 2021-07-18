Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Streaming issues? Report here
Andile Gaelesiwe on new memoir, healing after sexual trauma and SA rape culture Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to media personality and activist Andile Gaelesiwe about her new book "Remembering". 18 July 2021 1:34 PM
Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA President Cyril Ramaphosa has thanked South Africans for uniting to clean up and rebuild communities affected by week-long looting... 18 July 2021 11:52 AM
Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt The Western Cape Health Department says provincial health teams will not turn anyone away who has a valid appointment SMS to get v... 18 July 2021 9:04 AM
'This attempted insurrection has failed' - President Ramaphosa President Cyril Ramaphosa says the past weeks events was a deliberate well-orchestrated coordinated attack on the country. 16 July 2021 8:59 PM
WATCH LIVE AT 8.30PM: President Ramaphosa to address nation Friday 16 July President Cyril Ramaphosa will talk to South Africans about the unrest that has wracked the nation this past week. 16 July 2021 5:54 PM
Mayoral candidate nabbed in Gauteng for incitement, police tracing looted goods Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Shamiela Fisher about the police response to unrest in KZN and G... 16 July 2021 1:39 PM
'Offshore investing is a great idea – but be careful where you put your money' The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Warren Ingram, a Personal Financial Advisor and Executive Director at Galileo Capital. 16 July 2021 4:00 PM
Civilisation will collapse completely by 2040 – MIT model, confirmed by KPMG Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 11:00 AM
#Rebuild SA: 'It's a beautiful thing, the helpers are coming out everywhere!' Bruce Whitfield chats to Brent Lindeque (Good Things Guy) about the way South Africans step up and help each other in dark times. 15 July 2021 9:03 PM
Jitsvinger talks storytelling, music, #NAF2021, and Cape Flats representation Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Quintin Goliath, better known as award-winning performer Jitsvinger. 17 July 2021 12:20 PM
Tips on how to look after your mental health and exist in a positive mindspace Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to registered clinical psychologist Duduzile Maphanga about taking care of your menta... 17 July 2021 10:56 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 16 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 16 July 2021 5:12 PM
Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to wheelchair tennis ace Kgothatso Montjane after she reached both the singles and do... 18 July 2021 10:48 AM
Civil unrest poses new threat to British & Irish Lions Tour Afternoon Drive presenter John Maytham speaks to Daily Maverick's sports editor, Craig Ray. 14 July 2021 7:47 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] 'Belonging' – the book that inspired the England football team Bruce Whitfield interviews performance coach Owen Eastwood, author of "Belonging: The Ancient Code of Togetherness". 12 July 2021 7:34 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Madiba's secretary Zelda Le Grange takes to CapeTalk with her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWIth, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 16 July 2021 9:22 AM
A few weeks left to catch the innovative National Arts Festival 2021 online Bianca Resnekov chats to festival CEO Monica Newton about again transitioning onto the online platform due to the pandemic. 14 July 2021 2:49 PM
German flood: 93 people dead, 1300 missing after '3 months' rain in 24 hours' Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 16 July 2021 10:03 AM
[WATCH] Kaavan the elephant finally moves into his jungle home Once dubbed 'the world's loneliest elephant' and moved to the Cambodia Wildlife Sanctuary - now his extended jungle home is ready. 15 July 2021 11:00 AM
UK's Branston Pickle brings space-exploring Branson back to earth with a bump Richard Branson is a master of the brand stunt but this time he was upstaged by a humble little pickle, says Andy Rice. 13 July 2021 9:18 PM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
eSwatini burning: 'Army goes house to house, dragging people out, shooting some' Refilwe Moloto interviews Lucky Lukhele, Spokesperson at the Swaziland Solidarity Network. 1 July 2021 9:17 AM
[OPINION] Why there is light at the end of the tunnel, South Africa John Maytham talks to Freedom of Law's Executive Officer Nicole Fritz who believes a commitment to rule of law is a sign of hope. 16 July 2021 4:12 PM
John Maytham reads Mike Abel’s open letter to 'I told you so' expats Mike Abel (of M&C Saatchi Abel) penned a moving open letter (which Maytham read) to a certain segment of South Africans abroad. 16 July 2021 2:48 PM
[OPINION] Nobody has cheated - Refilwe Moloto on 35-49 cohort getting vaccinated Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto expresses her personal views in defence of people in the 35-49 bracket getting vaccinated this week. 16 July 2021 12:36 PM
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

18 July 2021 6:50 AM

We’ve got our weekly crossing from down under in just a minute - our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.


Celebrating the 12th season of Takalani Sesame on SABC2

18 July 2021 10:46 AM

It's 21 years since Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organisation behind Takalani Sesame, launched the South African version of the global smash hit children's TV show Sesame Street. The show is broadcast in 120 countries, with more than 30 international versions in production.

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

18 July 2021 10:37 AM

Gayle Edmunds joins us for the weekly movie review now - this week she's top five escapism movie for us – the films that help you go to another place when all around seem chaotic and a little too real

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

18 July 2021 9:29 AM

Gavin Grey joins us live from London for the UK report

Catching up with Kgothatso Montjane post Wimbledon

18 July 2021 9:15 AM

We’re speaking to South African tennis star Kgothatso Montjane following her excellent run at Wimbledon this month and her trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games this month.

Andile Gaelesiwe: A Survivor's Story

18 July 2021 8:55 AM

Media personality and sexual rights campaigner Andile Gaelesiwe, best known to South Africans as the presenter of Khumbul' ekhaya and Uthando Noxolo – she’s just released her memoir Remembering in which she writes about the horror of being raped by her father at just 11 years old

Tom Ro Haven update and Mandela Day

18 July 2021 8:27 AM

We catch up with Gill McCulloch from the Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek and find out how you can support them and do your bit for Mandela Day.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

18 July 2021 7:41 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick Columnist Ismail Lagardien joins us for The Sunday Morning News review

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

18 July 2021 6:59 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

From chiropractor to MTV Award winning artist - getting to know Kyle Deutsch

17 July 2021 10:07 AM

Kyle began songwriting at just 15 years old, once upon a time had his sights set on becoming a professional soccer star, appeared on the 10th season of idols and, is an MT  V award-winning artist AND and this one might blow your mind, is a practicing chiropractor.

Ramaphosa thanks citizens for using Mandela Day to clean up and rebuild SA

Politics Local

Many people in 35-49 age bracket receiving valid EVDS appointment slots: WC govt

Local

Kgothatso Montjane: Every tournament this year has helped me prepare for Tokyo

Sport

Honour Madiba, uphold the rule of law – says Lamola

18 July 2021 2:17 PM

At least 23 killed in landslide, wall collapse in India monsoon rains

18 July 2021 12:31 PM

Man's body found buried under debris days after Pinetown looting

18 July 2021 11:42 AM

