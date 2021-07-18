The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

Gayle Edmunds joins us for the weekly movie review now - this week she's top five escapism movie for us – the films that help you go to another place when all around seem chaotic and a little too real
It's 21 years since Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit educational organisation behind Takalani Sesame, launched the South African version of the global smash hit children's TV show Sesame Street. The show is broadcast in 120 countries, with more than 30 international versions in production.
Gavin Grey joins us live from London for the UK report
We're speaking to South African tennis star Kgothatso Montjane following her excellent run at Wimbledon this month and her trip to Tokyo for the Olympic Games this month.
Media personality and sexual rights campaigner Andile Gaelesiwe, best known to South Africans as the presenter of Khumbul' ekhaya and Uthando Noxolo – she's just released her memoir Remembering in which she writes about the horror of being raped by her father at just 11 years old
We catch up with Gill McCulloch from the Tom Ro Haven in Noordhoek and find out how you can support them and do your bit for Mandela Day.
Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick Columnist Ismail Lagardien joins us for The Sunday Morning News review
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
We've got our weekly crossing from down under in just a minute - our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.
Kyle began songwriting at just 15 years old, once upon a time had his sights set on becoming a professional soccer star, appeared on the 10th season of idols and, is an MT V award-winning artist AND and this one might blow your mind, is a practicing chiropractor.