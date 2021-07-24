Doctor's surgery: World Hepatitis Day 28 July

28 July marks World Hepatitis Day. This is a day that is aimed at raising global awareness of hepatitis which is a group of infectious diseases known as Hepatitis A, B, C, D, & E. Sara-Jayne King chats with Dr. Charl Van Loggernberg - General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare
Guest: Singer Ms Elwira StandiliLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Actress/ Presenter Kim EngelbrechtLISTEN TO PODCAST
Melinda Ferguson is a Daily Maverick motoring journalist.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Activist Naeem MallickLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Anthony Texeira | EWN sports reporterLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Devan Moonsamy | CEO of the ICHAF Training InstituteLISTEN TO PODCAST
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff asked Vanessa Sandes to share her list of outdoor activities this weekend.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Online pruning
Tips and tools for homework
Don Vino Prins Xmas in July