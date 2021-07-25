Does Diversity Training Work?

Streaming issues? Report here
One week left to submit your application to speak at Tedx Cape Town Sara-Jayne King chats to the curator for TEDx Cape Town Ronell Swartbooi about the application process for TEDx speakers. 25 July 2021 2:37 PM
Inland rivers and dams account for 95% of South African drownings - NSRI Sara-Jayne King talks to Andrew Ingram, Drowning Prevention Manager at NSRI who says 30% of reported drownings are children. 25 July 2021 10:04 AM
Cape Town St Cyprian's matric's creative Instagram inspires teens globally Sara-Jayne King chats to Taylia De Freitas, St Cyprian's learner whose idea Words To Help You Fly has taken off around the world. 25 July 2021 8:33 AM
[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa on SA response to pandemic at 8.30pm (25 July) The President will address the nation on risk adjustment levels for the country. 25 July 2021 7:52 PM
Mitchells Plain activist makes doccie to challenge perception of Cape Flats An Amazon documentary highlights the 'gangster side' of Mitchells Plain. We are more than that, Naeem Mallick tells SJ King. 24 July 2021 2:12 PM
WC Transport shuts B97 Paarl-Bellville route to taxis Mandy Wiener talks to Transport MEC spokesperson Ntomboxolo Makoba about this latest development in the Western Cape taxi violence... 23 July 2021 1:17 PM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Sipho Maseko resigns as Telkom CEO He will step down in June next year, announced the company on Friday. 23 July 2021 2:40 PM
The world is opening up again – but only for the fully vaccinated Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 23 July 2021 2:06 PM
[WATCH] Goosebumps! Ndlovu Youth Choir's Shosholoza ahead of SA-Lions match SA's favourite choir show their support for the Springboks ahead of Saturday evening's test against the British and Irish Lions. 24 July 2021 12:14 PM
TeamSA's swimming, water polo and hockey teams in Olympic action on Saturday Sara-Jayne King gets an Olympics update from EWN sports reporter Anthony Teixeira. 24 July 2021 11:12 AM
Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park' Here's why #KrugerNationalPark began trending on Friday after the #Tokyo2020 opening #Olympics ceremony. 23 July 2021 5:26 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 23 July 2021 Take a listen to John's three book picks for the week. 23 July 2021 4:57 PM
Funny man Barry Hilton takes to CapeTalk with his favourite 80s and 90s songs Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 22 July 2021 1:35 PM
'I'm good at both' - Kyle Deutsch on being a chiropractor and muso Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King chats to Kyle Deutsch about juggling his career as a chiropractor with his love for music. 17 July 2021 2:46 PM
Covid-19 job cuts hit SA women hardest, new claims stats from old mutual confirm Old Mutual Claim Statistics Report reveals that 58% of 2020 retrenchment cover claims were paid out to women 23 July 2021 10:56 AM
VACCINE WRAP | SA reconsiders use of AstraZeneca jab, Sinovac decision imminent CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week. 2 July 2021 4:12 PM
[ANALYSIS] What pro-democracy protests mean for eSwatini and for South Africa Refilwe Moloto interviews Menzi Ndhlovu, Senior Political and Country Analyst at Signal Risk. 1 July 2021 10:25 AM
Never feel you aren't enough - Fikile Cele shares her inspiring story of healing Abandoned as a baby, criticised for 'not being Zulu enough' - the former Miss SA hopeful shares her story on Weekend Breakfast. 24 July 2021 10:32 AM
'ANC shouldn’t be surprised – it proposed large cuts to police budget' Refilwe Moloto interviews Andrew Whitfield, the Democratic Alliance (DA) Shadow Minister of Police. 23 July 2021 10:00 AM
Food price inflation has peaked says Agbiz economist Bruce Whitfield interviews Wandile Sihlobo, Chief Economist of the Agricultural Business Chamber of South Africa. 22 July 2021 8:42 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Does Diversity Training Work?

Does Diversity Training Work?

25 July 2021 9:18 AM

Frank Dobbin, a professor of social sciences at Harvard suggests that there’s pretty wide agreement that you can’t train away bias and he says that actually, exposure to training can sometimes activate rather than help to suppress bias.

Guest: Asanda Ngoasheng | Political Analyst and Research Assistant at Centre for Rights and Justice at University of Sussex as well as Rude Ally | MD at SURGO


One week left to submit your application to speak at TedX Cape Town

25 July 2021 12:45 PM
The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

25 July 2021 12:22 PM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

25 July 2021 12:18 PM
World Drowning Prevention Day with the NSRI

25 July 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to the NSRI's Drowning Prevention Manager  Andrew Ingram   -Sunday 25th July  marks the first-ever World Drowning Prevention Day aimed at focusing the world’s attention on drownings and putting the spotlight on these preventable tragedies.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

25 July 2021 7:46 AM
Matric's creative outlet inspires global audience

25 July 2021 7:16 AM

Taylia De Freitas, a matric learner at St Cyprian’s was unsettled during the national lockdown last year with the lack of social interaction and support of close friends.

She had no idea that her love for design would develop into a movement for mental and emotional health that would inspire many around the world.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

25 July 2021 6:44 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

Live crossing with Katie Macdonald in Sydney

25 July 2021 6:41 AM

Our weekly crossing down under as our Australia correspondent Katie McDonald joins us live from Sydney to bring us the latest news from the antipodes and surrounds.

Elwira Standili on her transition to gospel music

24 July 2021 10:08 AM

Guest: Singer Ms Elwira Standili

[WATCH LIVE] President Ramaphosa on SA response to pandemic at 8.30pm (25 July)

Politics

Twitter reacts - Olympic TeamSA 'dressed like guides at Kruger National Park'

World Sport

Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka

EWN Highlights

WCED: We are ready to welcome pupils, staff back to school on Monday

25 July 2021 6:46 PM

WC public transport committee to meet this week to address taxi violence

25 July 2021 4:56 PM

Eight months pregnant woman found murdered in Delft

25 July 2021 3:20 PM

