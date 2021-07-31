SJ's Top Picks

We kick off this Saturday morning with TOP THREE picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend.
the new kids on the block of the country's music scene - they're a 6-part girl band and the latest offering from Hitchat Entertainment, a music production company focused on empowering talent from townships and disadvantaged communities. Describing their sound as "T-pop" 4IAM says they want to re-write what it means to be a “girl band” in South Africa and their debut single 'Legends' is out now The group is made up of P.H.P.H.X., Doli, Grace, Nokwanda, Giselle, and Annie.X., Doli, Grace, Nokwanda, Giselle, and Annie and Doli joins us this morning:LISTEN TO PODCAST
Devilsdorp is Showmax’s first original true crime documentary series and it’s my pleasure to talk to the journalist who is a key narrative figure in the series, Jana Marx. Jana is the author of the book The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia’s Steyn’s Reign of Terror, and she narrates the series.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Time now for our regular 0840 motoring feature for a Saturday morning, whether you're a bona fide petrol head or simply just love that new car smell and the roar of an engine, Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is with us until 9am to give us the lowdown on some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Nationally-recognised swimming coach, Wayne Riddin is guiding the SA team at the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympic Games starting on July 23. He spoke to Amy McIver from the Olympics Village in Tokyo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Organics Landfill Ban coming into effect at the beginning of 2022 and what this means for both homes and business users. Melanie Ludwig from The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa Doing waste in a whole different way!
Amy Maciver speaks to lactation specialist and founder of Breastfeeding Matters, Emma Numanoglu about World Breastfeeding Week which runs 1-7 August.LISTEN TO PODCAST
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
It is normal to feel anxious and stressed during the COVID-19 outbreak. We all have a role to play in protecting the physical and mental health of ourselves.
Slindile Mbatha is An experienced psychotherapist working to provide a safe therapy environment for individuals of all backgrounds. Specialising in: Anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, depression and, life changes.
He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morningLISTEN TO PODCAST