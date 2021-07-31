Organics Landfill Ban

Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
Latest Local
Joburg earthquake measuring 3.6 magnitude 'linked to a century of gold mining' Mandy Wiener speaks to Prof Ray Durrheim Research Chair in Exploration, Earthquake & Mining Seismology at Wits. 30 July 2021 1:43 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Premier Alan Winde: Western Cape Covid hospital admissions still increasing John Maytham gets the latest update from Premier Winde on the third wave, Covid stats, and the province's ability to cope. 29 July 2021 6:10 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 30 July 2021 Listen to John's three book reviews for the week. 30 July 2021 5:20 PM
'47% of South Africans say prayer is better than vaccines at preventing Covid' Mandy Wiener interviews Mikhail Moosa of the SA Reconciliation Barometer at the Institute for Justice and Reconciliation. 29 July 2021 1:01 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker's dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker's father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it's Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It's Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn't post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Localisation improves Africa's access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Organics Landfill Ban

Organics Landfill Ban

31 July 2021 8:47 AM

Organics Landfill Ban coming into effect at the beginning of 2022 and what this means for both homes and business users. Melanie Ludwig from The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa Doing waste in a whole different way!

Guest: Melanie Ludwig from The Organics Recycling Association


Music feature: 4IAM

31 July 2021 10:09 AM

the new kids on the block of the country's music scene - they're a 6-part girl band and the latest offering from Hitchat Entertainment, a music production company focused on empowering talent from townships and disadvantaged communities. Describing their sound as "T-pop" 4IAM says they want to re-write what it means to be a “girl band” in South Africa and their debut single 'Legends' is out now The group is made up of P.H.P.H.X., Doli, Grace, Nokwanda, Giselle, and Annie.X., Doli, Grace, Nokwanda, Giselle, and Annie and Doli joins us this morning:

The Profile: Jana Marx

31 July 2021 9:49 AM

Devilsdorp is Showmax’s first original true crime documentary series and it’s my pleasure to talk to the journalist who is a key narrative figure in the series, Jana Marx. Jana is the author of the book The Krugersdorp Cult Killings: Inside Cecilia’s Steyn’s Reign of Terror, and she narrates the series.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson

31 July 2021 9:11 AM

Time now for our regular 0840 motoring feature for a Saturday morning, whether you're a bona fide petrol head or simply just love that new car smell and the roar of an engine, Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson is with us until 9am to give us the lowdown on some of the latest cars on the road and keep us up to date with motor industry news.

Nationally-recognised swimming coach, Wayne Riddin

31 July 2021 8:52 AM

Nationally-recognised swimming coach, Wayne Riddin is guiding the SA team at the much-anticipated Tokyo Olympic Games starting on July 23. He spoke to Amy McIver from the Olympics Village in Tokyo. 

Breastfeeding support and advice for new parents

31 July 2021 8:30 AM

Amy Maciver speaks to lactation specialist and founder of Breastfeeding Matters, Emma Numanoglu about World Breastfeeding Week which runs 1-7 August.

My Amazing Life Thula Mhkize

31 July 2021 7:45 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.

HEALTH FEATURE: Doctor's Surgery

31 July 2021 7:19 AM

It is normal to feel anxious and stressed during the COVID-19 outbreak. We all have a role to play in protecting the physical and mental health of ourselves.

Slindile Mbatha is An experienced psychotherapist working to provide a safe therapy environment for individuals of all backgrounds. Specialising in: Anxiety disorder, bipolar disorder, depression and, life changes.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

31 July 2021 6:44 AM

He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morning

SJ's Top Picks

31 July 2021 6:40 AM

We kick off this Saturday morning with TOP THREE picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape this weekend.

Actor and producer Shona Ferguson passes away

Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo

BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter

LONG READ: Past and present push Phoenix over edge

31 July 2021 9:57 AM

Cata & Codeta agree on ‘ceasefire’ as talks to end CT taxi violence continue

31 July 2021 9:46 AM

Energy department announces hefty fuel price hike for August

31 July 2021 9:17 AM

