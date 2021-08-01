Pallavi Barnwal, the Indian sex coach

Pallavi Barnwal says her conservative Indian upbringing in the state of Bihar, east India was actually the perfect grounding for someone who would end up as a sex coach.
She says her mother's affair with a man before she was born, the whispers about it for years, and then the eventual confession by her mother to Barnwal's father showed her clearly that the inability to properly talk about sex and intimacy could break down families.
Belinda Davids’ GIVES AN Electrifying performance IN A Whitney Houston tribute show. Davids stepped into the shoes of the late pop singer and wowed crowds with her performance of I Will Always Love You, among other tracks, of The Greatest Love Of All – The Whitney Houston Show. - In 2020 Britain’s Got Talent judges were blown away by the talent oozing out of South
Africa’s very own Belinda Davids during her performance..Davids who hails from Port Elizabeth received a standing ovation from judges David Williams, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.
South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction that kicked off on 24th July and will run for the duration of the Springboks-Lions Test series.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at SanlamLISTEN TO PODCAST
The energy department has announced that fuel prices are going up in the month of August. In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.
Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association
It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organsiation doing good work in the community... This week it's Janine Roberts from Ukama FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick Columnist Ismail Lagardien joins us for The Sunday Morning News reviewLISTEN TO PODCAST