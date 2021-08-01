Pallavi Barnwal, the Indian sex coach

Pallavi Barnwal says her conservative Indian upbringing in the state of Bihar, east India was actually the perfect grounding for someone who would end up as a sex coach.



She says her mother's affair with a man before she was born, the whispers about it for years, and then the eventual confession by her mother to Barnwal's father showed her clearly that the inability to properly talk about sex and intimacy could break down families.