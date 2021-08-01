Belinda Davids

Streaming issues? Report here
Springboks and B&I Lions charities raise money for disabled former rugby players CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Gail Baerecke, general manager of the Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund. 1 August 2021 11:44 AM
Chad le Clos will have another go at Paris Olympics says TeamSA swimming coach Weekend Breakfast chats to Wayne Riddin in Tokyo about Tatjana Schoenmaker, Chad le Clos and a bright future for SA swimmers. 31 July 2021 2:12 PM
Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week The Department of Energy has announced that the petrol price will jump by 91c a litre at midnight on Wednesday. 31 July 2021 11:20 AM
BEWARE: Why you shouldn’t post your vaccination card on Facebook or Twitter Lester Kiewit talks to Mimecast cybersecurity expert Duane Nicol who explains how cyber hackers scour the web for personal info. 30 July 2021 12:05 PM
Court arbitration process to resolve taxi violence begins - WC Transport MEC Refilwe Moloto talks to W Cape MEC for Transport, Daylin Mitchell about the latest in the taxi stand-off between Cata and Codeta. 30 July 2021 10:52 AM
New Discovery Life clients could be penalised for not getting vaccinated The Money Show interviews CEO Riaan van Reenen about Discovery Life's vaccination incentive scheme. 29 July 2021 8:20 PM
Britain opens up to vaccinated Americans – US refuses to return the favour Lester Kiewit interviewed Rob Watts, a correspondent at Deutsche Welle. 30 July 2021 12:21 PM
Why hobbies can make you happier, and better at your job 'Turn on that part of your brain that gets excited.' Bruce Whitfield talks to Rich Mulholland, founder of Missing Link. 29 July 2021 9:04 PM
SA's potato industry under threat after anti-dumping duties not renewed in time Bruce Whitfield talks to the CEO of Nature's Garden, Bruce Sanday, about the threat posed by dumping from the European Union. 29 July 2021 7:25 PM
It's important to instill financial confidence in your child from a young age CapeTalk presenter Amy MacIver speaks to Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam. 1 August 2021 10:22 AM
Pallavi Barnwal - The Indian sex educator on a mission to eliminate sexual shame Weekend Breakfast Sara-Jayne King speaks to Indian sex educator and intimacy coach, Pallavi Barnwal. 1 August 2021 8:54 AM
Western Cape to enforce 50% restriction on organic waste in landfills by 2022 Amy MacIver interviews recycling consultant Melanie Ludwig (The Organics Recycling Association of South Africa). 31 July 2021 10:32 AM
[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village Tatjana Schoenmaker's Olympic team mates greeted her with a rousing 'Shosholoza' welcome after she won swimming gold. 31 July 2021 12:19 PM
Tatjana Schoenmaker’s dad opens up about her world-record swim in Tokyo John Maytham interviews Tatjana Schoenmaker’s father, Rene. 30 July 2021 3:28 PM
Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…' "Hello, Warren? It’s Rassie. What you watching dere in your hotel? Chasing de Sun?" 30 July 2021 2:34 PM
Good Luck's Jules Harding on CapeTalk airwaves playing her favourite tracks Every Sunday at 10am a well-known personality presents #AnHourWith, a playlist of favourite 80s and 90s songs for you. 29 July 2021 6:14 PM
Local crossword guru reveals the secrets of being master of the word game Pippa Hudson chats to magazine crossword creator Gerda Engelbrecht about the craft. 27 July 2021 3:26 PM
Actress Kim Engelbrecht opens up about her role in chilling M-Net series Reyka Sara-Jayne King chats to the South African actress who has made it on the world stage. 25 July 2021 1:46 PM
SMMEs in South Africa: Enterprise Supply Developments need to up their game The days of implementing Enterprise and Supplier Development as a tick box exercise are over... Now, it's about making an impact. 29 July 2021 9:11 AM
TeamSA outfit designer Sipho Lushaba describes their inspiration Lester Kiewit chats to one of the four young designers about the outfits that had social media divided. 26 July 2021 11:43 AM
Localisation improves Africa’s access to mainstream supply chains The progressive attitude of policymakers has sparked a revolution that will see SMEs flourish on the African continent. 26 July 2021 9:50 AM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
Resilient employees make for resilient businesses New research highlights that now, more than ever, employee mindsets really matter. 23 July 2021 3:12 PM
Schoenmaker is exceptional! – Olympian Charlene Wittstock (Princess of Monaco) Mandy Wiener interviews former Olympian swimmer Charlene Wittstock, Princess of Monaco. 30 July 2021 1:29 PM
Swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker favourite to win gold for South Africa on Friday John Maytham speaks to Olympic double gold medal winner Penny Heyns, who is with the team in Tokyo. 29 July 2021 3:36 PM
Y’all were all wrong about your boy Cyril! - Refilwe Moloto Refilwe Moloto opens up about the frustration she feels with the performance of President Cyril Ramaphosa. 29 July 2021 10:05 AM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
Belinda Davids

Belinda Davids

1 August 2021 11:43 AM

Belinda Davids’ GIVES AN Electrifying performance IN A Whitney Houston tribute show. Davids stepped into the shoes of the late pop singer and wowed crowds with her performance of I Will Always Love You, among other tracks, of The Greatest Love Of All – The Whitney Houston Show. - In 2020 Britain’s Got Talent judges were blown away by the talent oozing out of South

Africa’s very own Belinda Davids during her performance..Davids who hails from Port Elizabeth received a standing ovation from judges David Williams, Ashley Banjo, Alesha Dixon and Amanda Holden.


The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds

1 August 2021 12:16 PM
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

1 August 2021 12:13 PM
Springboks, Lions charities team up for fallen rugby players

1 August 2021 9:22 AM

South Africa’s Chris Burger Petro Jackson Players’ Fund were extended a helping hand during these difficult times by UK-based Matt Hampson Foundation who offered to help them to raise at least £15 000 during an online auction that kicked off on 24th July and will run for the duration of the Springboks-Lions Test series.

ICU Sister Phillps

1 August 2021 8:49 AM
Instilling financial confidence from a young age

1 August 2021 8:33 AM

Guest: Mariska Oosthuizen, head of brand at Sanlam

Petrol Price increase

1 August 2021 8:17 AM

The energy department has announced that fuel prices are going up in the month of August. In a statement released on Saturday, the department said the petrol price will go up by 91 cents per litre for both grades, while diesel will increase by between 54 and 55 cents per litre.

Guest: Layton Beard | Spokesperson at Automobile Association

Ukama Foundation

1 August 2021 8:11 AM

It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organsiation doing good work in the community... This week it's Janine Roberts from Ukama Foundation

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

1 August 2021 7:37 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick Columnist Ismail Lagardien joins us for The Sunday Morning News review

Pallavi Barnwal, the Indian sex coach

1 August 2021 7:21 AM

Pallavi Barnwal says her conservative Indian upbringing in the state of Bihar, east India was actually the perfect grounding for someone who would end up as a sex coach.

She says her mother's affair with a man before she was born, the whispers about it for years, and then the eventual confession by her mother to Barnwal's father showed her clearly that the inability to properly talk about sex and intimacy could break down families.

Fill up! Steep fuel price increases kick in next week

Business Local

Whackhead Simpson pranks Warren Gatland: 'Hello Warren, it’s Rassie…'

Sport

[WATCH] Joyous welcome for golden girl Schoenmaker at TeamSA Olympic Village

Sport

ANC condemns what it calls racist remarks by NYTT member Sizophila Mkhize

1 August 2021 4:03 PM

Journalists in the WC can get COVID vaccine jab from tomorrow

1 August 2021 3:03 PM

38 Western Cape schools fell prey to criminals during July break

1 August 2021 3:03 PM

