SJ's Top Picks

Over the next four weeks, we'll be bringing you conversations with four incredible South African women who're at the very top of their game. This week it's the Mitchell's Plain-born actress who's become one of the biggest stars to come out of South Africa in recent years.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Now whether you're a bona fide petrol head or simply just interested to find out what''s new on the road, its time now for our regular motoring feature for a Saturday morning with Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Actress, comedian, MC, and all-round good-egg Nina Hastie is back this morning to tell us about her latest project - it's a brand new show described as a 'comical approach to wellbeing.'LISTEN TO PODCAST
If you’ve been following the Olympics you’ll know there were 4 new disciplines added to the list in Tokyo this year, namely Karate, climbing, surfing, and skateboarding. At the next Olympics in Paris 2024 others – such as breakdancing - are expected to make their debut.
Guest: Philippe Kjellgren, Founder - Africa Padel
My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds.LISTEN TO PODCAST
He's the man with his finger on the pulse of the outdoor events and experiences that you need to know about in the Western Cape! Jeff Ayliffe's got your Outdoor Report this morningLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST