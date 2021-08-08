The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

Best of CapeTalk
Today at 04:50
Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use it
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
Guests
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
125
Today at 05:10
Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
125
Today at 05:46
Getting messaging around Women's Day right
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thrishni Subramoney - Head of training at Flow Communications
Guests
Thrishni Subramoney - Head of training at Flow Communications
125
Today at 06:25
New minister for crucial tourism portfolio
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
125
Today at 06:40
Making sure you have enough to cover the cost of education
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kobus Liebenberg - Senior Actuary at Metropolitan
Guests
Kobus Liebenberg - Senior Actuary at Metropolitan
125
Today at 07:07
State security: how will it work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
125
Today at 07:20
Cabinet reshuffle: "putting lipstick on a pig"?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marianne Merten
Guests
Marianne Merten
125
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
125
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
125
Today at 08:07
Wine for sale at petrol station forecourt shops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving
Guests
Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving
125
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Guests
Prof Lyal White
125
Today at 08:45
Lions v Springbok tour wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
125
Today at 09:40
Momentum Insure
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shweshwe Tlhapane
Guests
Shweshwe Tlhapane
125
Today at 09:47
Bubbly Box - female-founded online sparkling wine retailer - brings the fizz to SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elli Yiannakaris
Guests
Elli Yiannakaris
125
Today at 10:05
BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
125
Today at 10:15
Local soccer player Khuliso needs assistance to get to USA for soccer trials
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khuliso Sikhwivhilu
Guests
Khuliso Sikhwivhilu
125
Today at 10:30
ShineBlack: Local (female co-owned) business provides organic skincare & natural hair products for Capetonians
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Victoria Mphanama - Co-founder at ShineBlack company
Guests
Victoria Mphanama - Co-founder at ShineBlack company
125
Today at 10:45
Local elections 2021: where is the female representation in political parties?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vivienne Mentor-Lalu
Guests
Vivienne Mentor-Lalu
125
Today at 11:05
2 Local films 'Murder in Paris' & 'I Am Here,' scoops big awards at Durban International Film Festival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Gabriella Blumberg - Film maker at Independent
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Gabriella Blumberg - Film maker at Independent
125
Today at 11:30
Women in technology -WeThinkCode realises gender parity goal
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
125
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola on her latest book Female Fear Factory
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:33
Can psychadelics be used to treat eating disorder patients?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 13:40
Lesley-Ann Brandt replay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 14:50
Music: Amy Jones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
125
Today at 15:20
Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
125
Today at 15:40
Humpback dolphins on brink of extinction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Stephanie Plon
Guests
Prof Stephanie Plon
125
Today at 15:50
Women's Day - Jessie Ndaba - co-founder of Astrofica, a Satellite Tech Company in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
125
Today at 16:05
New e-cars in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Maclaren
Guests
Ian Maclaren
125
Today at 16:20
Parents becoming 'agents of change' prevent their children developing mental health issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jenny Rose
Guests
Dr Jenny Rose
125
Today at 17:20
Bridget McNulty: Author of 'The Grief Handbook; A guide through the worst days of your life'.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life
125
Today at 17:45
Musician Kristi Lowe on why gender equality is an important theme in her music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kristi Lowe
Guests
Kristi Lowe
125
