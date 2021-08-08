The UK Report with Gavin Grey

Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 04:50
Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use it
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property
Today at 05:10
Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa
Today at 05:46
Getting messaging around Women's Day right
Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
Guests
Thrishni Subramoney - Head of training at Flow Communications
Today at 06:25
New minister for crucial tourism portfolio
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)
Today at 06:40
Making sure you have enough to cover the cost of education
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Kobus Liebenberg - Senior Actuary at Metropolitan
Today at 07:07
State security: how will it work?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)
Today at 07:20
Cabinet reshuffle: "putting lipstick on a pig"?
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Marianne Merten
Today at 07:38
The Africa Report
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Jean-Jacques Cornish
Today at 07:43
The World View with Adam Gilchrist
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Adam Gilchrist
Today at 08:07
Wine for sale at petrol station forecourt shops
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving
Today at 08:21
Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
Prof Lyal White
Today at 08:45
Lions v Springbok tour wrap
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Guests
John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL
Today at 09:40
Momentum Insure
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shweshwe Tlhapane
Today at 09:47
Bubbly Box - female-founded online sparkling wine retailer - brings the fizz to SA
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Elli Yiannakaris
Today at 10:05
BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Today at 10:15
Local soccer player Khuliso needs assistance to get to USA for soccer trials
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Khuliso Sikhwivhilu
Today at 10:30
ShineBlack: Local (female co-owned) business provides organic skincare & natural hair products for Capetonians
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Victoria Mphanama - Co-founder at ShineBlack company
Today at 10:45
Local elections 2021: where is the female representation in political parties?
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Vivienne Mentor-Lalu
Today at 11:05
2 Local films 'Murder in Paris' & 'I Am Here,' scoops big awards at Durban International Film Festival
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)
Gabriella Blumberg - Film maker at Independent
Today at 11:30
Women in technology -WeThinkCode realises gender parity goal
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode
Today at 13:07
On the couch - Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola on her latest book Female Fear Factory
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:33
Can psychadelics be used to treat eating disorder patients?
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:40
Lesley-Ann Brandt replay
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:50
Music: Amy Jones
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 15:20
Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dallas Oberholzer
Today at 15:40
Humpback dolphins on brink of extinction
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Stephanie Plon
Today at 15:50
Women's Day - Jessie Ndaba - co-founder of Astrofica, a Satellite Tech Company in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 16:05
New e-cars in South Africa
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ian Maclaren
Today at 16:20
Parents becoming 'agents of change' prevent their children developing mental health issues
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Jenny Rose
Today at 17:20
Bridget McNulty: Author of 'The Grief Handbook; A guide through the worst days of your life'.
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life
Today at 17:45
Musician Kristi Lowe on why gender equality is an important theme in her music
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kristi Lowe
Latest Local
How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers The City of Cape Town says residents can submit applications not to have a public area mowed (No Mowing Policy lasts until Nov). 8 August 2021 2:37 PM
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
[WATCH] Lira, Ndlovu Youth Choir lead Boks in anthem ahead of Lions Series win The top SA musicians led the Springboks in a beautiful rendition of Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika before the team won the final test. 8 August 2021 12:50 PM
View all Local
"Police focus on pit bull 'link' in Manenberg cat killings doesn't make sense" Sara-Jane King chats to Lins Rautenbach (ex-PBFSA) about reports the killings were to obtain cat hearts to feed to pit bulls. 8 August 2021 11:40 AM
SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest' The SABC has confirmed that members of the South African National Defence Force have been deployed at its offices at Auckland Park... 8 August 2021 9:49 AM
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
View all Politics
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
'JSE is better performing than London Stock Exchange over last ten years' Bruce Whitfield interviews CEO Dr Leila Fourie about the Johannesburg Stock Exchange's interim results and future plans. 5 August 2021 7:48 PM
View all Business
Otherwise, you well? Comedian Nina Hastie launches wellbeing TV show Sara-Jayne King speaks to comedian Nina Hastie about her latest project, the wellbeing TV series, Otherwise, you well? 7 August 2021 1:31 PM
'Padel' is the latest fitness craze set to take Africa by storm Sara-Jayne King speaks to Philippe Kjellgren, founder of Africa Padel. 7 August 2021 11:44 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Lifestyle
Why sports stars are finally speaking up about their mental health Pippa Hudson speaks to Professor Pieter Kruger, the psychologist for Team South Africa at the Olympics. 6 August 2021 3:29 PM
[PREVIEW] Springboks vs Lions: 'SA still suffering a bit from lack of game time' Africa Melane interviews senior rugby journalist Gavin Rich. 6 August 2021 10:18 AM
SA Rugby to defend Rassie Erasmus against World Rugby misconduct charges Mandy Wiener interviews Sport24 Deputy Editor Sbu Mjikeliso. 4 August 2021 1:31 PM
View all Sport
Four top local women authors survive lockdown by writing one novel, together Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power, Gail Schimmel - SJ King finds out how four authors (and friends) write together. 8 August 2021 2:07 PM
Fatiema Petersen leads her own life with the spiritual legacy of her parents Sara-Jayne Kings speaks to Fatiema Petersen, daughter of the late South African theatre legend Taliep Petersen. 7 August 2021 10:05 AM
Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend Weekend Breakfast presenter, Sara-Jayne King gives her top three picks of things to do in and around Cape Town this weekend. 7 August 2021 7:56 AM
View all Entertainment
New, possibly more transmissible variant 'Delta Plus' found in several countries Lester Kiewit interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories from around the web. 4 August 2021 10:01 AM
IMF approves record R9-trillion to help countries deal with pandemic fallout Bruce Whitfield interviews Isaah Mhlanga (Chief Economist, Alexander Forbes) about how the $650 bn SDR allocation will work. 3 August 2021 7:39 PM
100-year-old declared fit to stand trial for Nazi war crimes Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 3 August 2021 9:43 AM
View all World
Nigeria's challenger bank Kuda not eyeing SA with expansion drive. For now... Kuda has raised $55 million in its latest funding round. The Money Show interviews Group COO Ryan Laubscher. 5 August 2021 8:51 PM
[WATCH] Panic as lion escapes from game reserve, making it to residential areas Refilwe Moloto interviewed Jean-Jacques Cornish of the Africa Report. 30 July 2021 11:14 AM
Absa Bank Kenya breaks tradition and goes out looking to help grow SMEs Business Banking Director Elizabeth Wasunna-Ochwa believes all strata of society want opportunity and access to the market. 29 July 2021 10:09 AM
View all Africa
Ramaphosa centralises power: 'He’s now the de facto spy chief' Charlotte Kilbane interviews Professor Jane Duncan of the Department of Journalism, Film and Television (UJ). 6 August 2021 2:00 PM
We are in safe hands – economist on Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana Charlotte Kilbane interviews Alexander Forbes Chief Economist Isaah Mhlanga. 6 August 2021 1:07 PM
3 shows to binge-watch on Netflix and Showmax this long weekend Annzra Denita reviews three shows to binge-watch: Devilsdorp (Showmax), Normal People (Showmax), and Queen of the South (Netflix). 6 August 2021 11:35 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
The UK Report with Gavin Grey

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

8 August 2021 10:07 AM


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: Top SA women authors join forces to write novel about friendship

8 August 2021 10:22 AM

What do you get when you combine four of the country's best-loved and best-selling authors and tell them to 'have at it' and write a novel together - well no doubt you have a sure-fire hit on your hands! Next year bookworms will be able to get their hands on the collaborative efforts of Qarnita Loxton, Amy Heydenrych, Pamela Power and Gail Schimmel as they join forces to bring us a funny and uplifting read about friends and friendship.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: The Truth About Pitbulls - 'humans are the problem' says expert

8 August 2021 9:20 AM

Lins Rautenbach is an expert on the breed having authored two research article's on the American Pit Bull, she's the former Press Officer for the Pit Bull Federation of South Africa and an advocate for responsible ownership of the American Pit Bull Terrier.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Homestead Projects for Street Children

8 August 2021 8:18 AM

It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organisation doing good work in the community... This week it's The Homestead Projects for Street Children - a local organization which has as it's mission "to ensure that there are no children living, working or begging on the streets of Cape Town. " - it's a tall order and to find out more let's welcome director of Homestead Nqabakazi Mathe.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

8 August 2021 7:47 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick Columnist Ismail Lagardien joins us for The Sunday Morning News review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Luxury living: Inside some of Cape Town's most exclusive properties

8 August 2021 7:20 AM

Julia Finnis-Bedford has specialised in film location homes for over 20 years and has a keen eye for what makes a property amazing, She''s also just launched a real estate arm of the business Amazing Places Lifestyle Investments,

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

8 August 2021 7:15 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

8 August 2021 7:13 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara- Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Catching up with multiplatinum selling singer Lira

7 August 2021 10:12 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Actress Lesley-Ann Brandt

7 August 2021 9:56 AM

Over the next four weeks, we'll be bringing you conversations with four incredible South African women who're at the very top of their game. This week it's the Mitchell's Plain-born actress who's become one of the biggest stars to come out of South Africa in recent years.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SANDF deployed at SABC offices in Joburg, Durban 'in light of recent unrest'

Local Politics

How to save your area's wild spring flowers from the City's mowers

Local Lifestyle

Things to do in the Mother City this long weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Top health official says US 'failing' on COVID

8 August 2021 7:13 PM

Cele visits Lamontville says police won't be prevented from doing their work

8 August 2021 6:33 PM

EFF welcomes renaming Brandfort to Winnie Madikizela-Mandela

8 August 2021 6:05 PM

