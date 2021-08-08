SJ's Bookclub: Top SA women authors join forces to write novel about friendship

Today at 04:50 Property: What is the 72 hr clause and when to use it Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Rowan Alexander - Director at Alexander Swart Property

Today at 05:10 Update on R350 social relief grant, new channels opened for application Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Paseka Letsatsi - Spokesperson at Sassa

Today at 05:46 Getting messaging around Women's Day right Early Breakfast with Africa Melane

Thrishni Subramoney - Head of training at Flow Communications

Today at 06:25 New minister for crucial tourism portfolio Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Tshifhiwa Tshivhengwa - CEO at Tourism Business Council of South Africa (TBCSA)

Today at 06:40 Making sure you have enough to cover the cost of education Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Kobus Liebenberg - Senior Actuary at Metropolitan

Today at 07:07 State security: how will it work? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jakkie Cilliers - Scenario Expert and Former Executive Director at Institute for Security Studies (ISS)

Today at 07:20 Cabinet reshuffle: "putting lipstick on a pig"? Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Marianne Merten

Today at 07:38 The Africa Report Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Jean-Jacques Cornish

Today at 07:43 The World View with Adam Gilchrist Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Adam Gilchrist

Today at 08:07 Wine for sale at petrol station forecourt shops Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Caro Smit - Founder at South Africans Against Drunk Driving

Today at 08:21 Emerging Economies: Focus on Latin America Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

Prof Lyal White

Today at 08:45 Lions v Springbok tour wrap Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto

John Goliath - Sport editor at IOL

Today at 09:40 Momentum Insure The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Shweshwe Tlhapane

Today at 09:47 Bubbly Box - female-founded online sparkling wine retailer - brings the fizz to SA The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Elli Yiannakaris

Today at 10:05 BBC explores news and views from the UK & surrounds The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Today at 10:15 Local soccer player Khuliso needs assistance to get to USA for soccer trials The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Khuliso Sikhwivhilu

Today at 10:30 ShineBlack: Local (female co-owned) business provides organic skincare & natural hair products for Capetonians The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Victoria Mphanama - Co-founder at ShineBlack company

Today at 10:45 Local elections 2021: where is the female representation in political parties? The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Vivienne Mentor-Lalu

Today at 11:05 2 Local films 'Murder in Paris' & 'I Am Here,' scoops big awards at Durban International Film Festival The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Enver Samuels - Director at Murder in Paris (film)

Gabriella Blumberg - Film maker at Independent

Today at 11:30 Women in technology -WeThinkCode realises gender parity goal The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit

Nyari Samushonga, CEO of WeThinkCode

Today at 13:07 On the couch - Professor Pumla Dineo Gqola on her latest book Female Fear Factory Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:33 Can psychadelics be used to treat eating disorder patients? Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 13:40 Lesley-Ann Brandt replay Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 14:50 Music: Amy Jones Lunch with Pippa Hudson

Today at 15:20 Dallas Oberholzer: South Africa's Olympic Skateboarder Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dallas Oberholzer

Today at 15:40 Humpback dolphins on brink of extinction Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Prof Stephanie Plon

Today at 15:50 Women's Day - Jessie Ndaba - co-founder of Astrofica, a Satellite Tech Company in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Today at 16:05 New e-cars in South Africa Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Ian Maclaren

Today at 16:20 Parents becoming 'agents of change' prevent their children developing mental health issues Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Dr Jenny Rose

Today at 17:20 Bridget McNulty: Author of 'The Grief Handbook; A guide through the worst days of your life'. Afternoon Drive with John Maytham

Bridget McNulty - Author of The Grief Handbook: A guide through the worst days of your life

