Busting the myths around rope bondage

SJ's next guest would probably earn her rope badge ten times over because she spends an awful lot of time tying rope and not just tying rope but tying other people up with rope.
Astrid AKA Desire Lines is the founder of Embodiment CT which she created as a space to HOLD space for people to learn about rope bondage. She's an educator and a practitoner who holds workshops for those who are into or wanting to learn more about rope bondage or 'shibari'.
