We find out more about the work being done by the Nonceba Family Counselling in Khayalitsha which supports child victims of sexual abuse. Nozuko Conjwa is the Social Worker Supervisor at Nonceba
Sara-Jayne in conversation with Beninese American singer, songwriter, and activist Angelique Kidjo.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Parenting blogger and entrepreneur Olwethu Leshabane joined Sara-Jayne on the show to chat about juggling career and motherhood.LISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Lauren Bright | CEO at The Kay Mason FoundationLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Daily Maverick motoring journalistLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Kirsty Scully | Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth ManagersLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guests: Founders of StoryLab
Charissa Balman
Trudy Blake
Guest: Dr. LaToya MwoombolaLISTEN TO PODCAST
Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life HealthcareLISTEN TO PODCAST
Jeff catches up with Chris Bertish.LISTEN TO PODCAST
August Pack Run #Gone2Gon
Muizenberg Beach Cleanup
Emile Swiegers at Bay Harbour Market