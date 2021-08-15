Talking Point: Medical Doctor Samke J. Ngcobo on a Mission to Change the Mental Health Narrative

Dr Samke Ngcobo and she's on a mission to change the narrative of negativity and stigma surrounding mental health. She's a medical doctor, philanthropist, entrepreneur living with bipolar. She's written a book about living with bipolar, it's called Reflections Of A Convoluted Mind: A journey with my mental illness.