SJ's Bookclub: Leah Sefor - That’s Not What I Meant!

Latest Local
3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend Sara-Jayne shares three things to do this weekend in and around the Mother City including a beach clean-up. 21 August 2021 8:08 AM
[LATEST CRIME STATS] 5760 murders recorded between 1 April and 30 June 2021 Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Lauren Isaacs. 20 August 2021 1:55 PM
We can have a better Christmas and an even better 2022 – Health Minister Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 20 August 2021 12:56 PM
View all Local
'It's not Zuma's intention to shift blame or implicate Mandela in arms deal' Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Jacob Zuma Foundation spokesperson Mzwanele Manyi about the former president's arms deal... 20 August 2021 2:52 PM
IEC lawyers grilled about going to ConCourt instead of Parly to delay elections Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Babalo Ndenze and former IEC deputy chair Terry Tselane about th... 20 August 2021 1:42 PM
73% of South Africans want jabs, but only 55% of 18 to 24-year-olds - Survey Director of the UJ Centre of Social Change Prof Carin Runciman speaks to Refilwe Moloto about research into vaccine hesitancy. 20 August 2021 11:28 AM
View all Politics
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA Breakfast host Refilwe Moloto chats to Right to Repair SA's CEO Kate Elliot about the lobby group's investigation into industry n... 20 August 2021 7:48 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
View all Business
Doctor's Surgery: 'Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore Sara-Jayne King with Dr Charl van Loggerenberg, Life Healthcare GM of Emergency Medicine answers listeners' questions. 21 August 2021 9:06 AM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Colour blind? Lenses allow you to see all the colours of the rainbow One in 12 men are colour blind says optometrist Sarah Hartley and Pilestone Africa's Katie Williams talks about glasses that help. 20 August 2021 4:07 PM
View all Lifestyle
Bonteheuwel Table Tennis ace Theo Cogill jets off to Tokyo for Paralympic Games Zain Johnson speaks to Theo Cogill who will represent Team SA at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. 17 August 2021 3:05 PM
Boks power past Los Pumas to start Rugby Championship defence The home side saw several changes following their series victory over the British and Irish Lions in Cape Town last Saturday. 14 August 2021 7:08 PM
Winning Springboks sign 'a plethora' of new sponsors Refilwe Moloto interviews Carl Lewis, Head of Content at bet.co.za. 13 August 2021 11:13 AM
View all Sport
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 20 August 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 20 August 2021 5:12 PM
Showmax’s dystopian thriller 'Glasshouse' premieres in Canada Pippa Hudson interviews Glasshouse Director Kelsey Egan. 20 August 2021 3:17 PM
View all Entertainment
[EXPLAINER] Understanding the face of the Taliban and Afghanistan history Dr Greg Mills the Brenthurst Foundation director analyses the situation in Afghanistan and the role of the Taliban. 19 August 2021 11:40 AM
Vaccine hesitant listeners pose their questions and concerns to leading expert The University of the Witwatersrand's Professor Francois Venter answers listener questions on Covid-19 and vaccinations. 18 August 2021 4:51 PM
Moderna to start trials of new HIV vaccine using Covid-19 mRNA tech Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Abdool Karim, Director of the Centre for the AIDS Program of Research in SA. 18 August 2021 12:44 PM
View all World
Local agritech startup trades 10m kgs of fresh produce across Southern Africa 'The market is ripe for disruption.' Bruce Whitfield interviews Louis de Kock, co-founder of Nile.ag. 17 August 2021 8:32 PM
Opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema wins Zambia's presidential election ISS Researcher Ringisai Chikohomero talks to Mandy Wiener about the peaceful transition of power in Zambia. 16 August 2021 2:26 PM
Sanlam and MTN join forces to sell insurance to mobile phone users across Africa 'It's an exciting alliance.' The Money Show talks to CEO Ralph Mupita about the MTN Group's joint venture and its interim results. 12 August 2021 6:51 PM
View all Africa
Nosiviwe Mapisa Nqakula is wholly unsuitable as Speaker of Parliament - DA Refilwe Moloto interviews Democratic Alliance spokesperson and MP Siviwe Gwarube. 20 August 2021 10:06 AM
'Ethical to set vaccination as requirement for entry into public shared spaces' John Maytham interviews Prof Keymanthri Moodley of the Centre for Medical Ethics and Law at the University of Stellenbosch. 19 August 2021 3:45 PM
Some looters need 'diversion' not jail - National Institute for Crime Prevention Lester Kiewit interviews Betzi Pierce, National Operational Manager at the National Institute for Crime Prevention (Nicro). 19 August 2021 10:08 AM
View all Opinion

Podcasts

Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
arrow_forward
SJ's Bookclub: Leah Sefor - That’s Not What I Meant!

SJ's Bookclub: Leah Sefor - That’s Not What I Meant!

15 August 2021 10:06 AM

Sara-Jayne chats to South Africa's go-to life and relationship coach, Leah Sefor about her book 'Thats Not What I Meant!' South Africa's go-to life and relationships expert.


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King

Music: Angelique Kidjo

21 August 2021 10:12 AM

Sara-Jayne in conversation with Beninese American singer, songwriter, and activist Angelique Kidjo.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Profile: Olwethu Leshabane

21 August 2021 10:04 AM

Parenting blogger and entrepreneur Olwethu Leshabane joined Sara-Jayne on the show to chat about juggling career and motherhood.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Young South Africans fear starting their own business (World Entrepreneur Day)

21 August 2021 9:41 AM

Guest: Lauren Bright | CEO at The Kay Mason Foundation

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Car Talk: Looking at Mitsubishi Xpander

21 August 2021 9:16 AM

Guest: Melinda Ferguson | Daily Maverick motoring journalist 

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Financial planning 101 for women

21 August 2021 8:46 AM

Guest: Kirsty Scully | Certified Financial Planner at Core Wealth Managers

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Wellness: Telling stories for healing - StoryLab

21 August 2021 8:16 AM

Guests: Founders of StoryLab
Charissa Balman
Trudy Blake

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

My Amazing Life: Meet Lioness - doctor by day, Namibian rap star by night

21 August 2021 7:43 AM

Guest: Dr. LaToya Mwoombola

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Doctor's Surgery: Embarrassing' health issues you shouldn't ignore

21 August 2021 7:17 AM

Guest: Dr Charl van Loggerenberg | General Manager: Emergency Medicine at Life Healthcare

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

21 August 2021 6:55 AM

Jeff catches up with Chris Bertish.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

SJ's Top Picks

21 August 2021 6:53 AM

August Pack Run #Gone2Gon
Muizenberg Beach Cleanup
Emile Swiegers at Bay Harbour Market

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Trending

3 cool and fun things to do in Cape Town this weekend

Local Lifestyle Entertainment

Winde urges over-18s to register beforehand on EVDS to help speed up vax process

Local

Car dealerships flouting new right-to-repair rules for maintenance plans - R2RSA

Business

EWN Highlights

George boy (8) stabbed to death, allegedly by his mother's partner

21 August 2021 3:01 PM

It’s flower season: Bloomin’ beautiful scenes at the West Coast National Park

21 August 2021 2:49 PM

‘I'm not a lab rat’ – Group stages anti-vax protest outside Groote Schuur Hosp

21 August 2021 1:37 PM

