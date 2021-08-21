The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

How many times have you watched a sex scene on TV or in the movies and thought - that's a bit close to the bone - I wonder how the actors felt about doing that? Well did you know that since the hashtag me too movement more and more production companies have hired people called intimacy coordinators to be present on set to advocate for performers during the filming of sex scenes.



Sara Blecher is the founder of Safe Sets Intimacy Coordinators and I caught up with her recently to find out more about what she does.

