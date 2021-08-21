My Amazing Life: Meet Lioness - doctor by day, Namibian rap star by night

Streaming issues? Report here
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Today at 17:05
The National Energy Regulator of SA (Nersa) Nuclear Plan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Hilton Trollip - Fellow at UCT Global Risk Governance Programme
Today at 17:20
Remarkable Research: Vaccination and chemoprevention combination reduces malaria
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Professor Rajendra Maharaj
Today at 17:45
Kyle September New Feel Good Single Analog Heart
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kyle September
Latest Local
USA donates 2.2 million Pfizer Covid-19 vaccines to South Africa Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque. 27 August 2021 1:15 PM
Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to Eyewitness News reporter Kaylynn Palm about the Transport Ministry's announcement. 27 August 2021 1:08 PM
Police arrest 7 suspects for murder of whistle-blower Babita Deokaran Mandy Wiener interviews Eyewitness News reporter Thando Kubheka. 27 August 2021 12:23 PM
Energy regulator greenlights Mantashe's plan for more nuclear power - News24 The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jan Cronje, financial journalist at Fin24. 26 August 2021 7:58 PM
Progress with structural reforms will help rebuild investor trust says Treasury Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Duncan Pieterse (DDG for Economic Policy at National Treasury) about repairing the economy. 26 August 2021 7:12 PM
Government needs to realise that tourism is South Africa's greatest asset John Maytham speaks to Mike Spicer, Chairman of Wesgro 26 August 2021 5:17 PM
Tourism industry implores SA to get vaccinated with #Jab4Tourism campaign South Africa’s Covid-19-smashed tourism industry is getting behind the country’s vaccine rollout with its #Jab4Tourism campaign. 27 August 2021 2:32 PM
Agri Dept wants laws changed to unlock 'master plan' for R28bn dagga industry Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Business Insider SA journo Luke Daniel about proposals for the commercialisation of can... 27 August 2021 11:48 AM
Distell bounces back to pre-Covid revenues despite booze sale bans Bruce Whitfield talks to Richard Rushton, Group CEO of Distell, on The Money Show. 26 August 2021 9:14 PM
It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend Lester Kiewit interviews Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. 27 August 2021 11:36 AM
Forget ownership, forget renting...the subscription economy is the future Lester Kiewit speaks to Jonathan Hurvitz, CEO of the Teljoy Group about the rapid growth of the subscription economy in SA 26 August 2021 3:17 PM
Save money by reducing your geyser’s consumption of electricity Pippa Hudson interviews Prof Thinus Booysen of the Electrical and Electronic Engineering Department at Stellenbosch University. 26 August 2021 3:15 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
12-year-old starts online skate business with help from the Slow Fund Entrepreneur Nic Haralambous has been giving away R1 000 a day to fund side hustles. He provides an update on The Money Show. 19 August 2021 9:02 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
Charlie Watts was the rock of the Rolling Stones – Paul McCartney Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 25 August 2021 8:24 AM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan’s entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
Taliban surrounds National Resistance Front of Afghanistan – start of civil war? Refilwe Moloto interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 24 August 2021 9:47 AM
What intimacy coords do and why sexual predators still lurk in SA film industry Safe Sets' Sara Blecher provides insight into the role of intimacy coordinators and the situation in SA, on Weekend Breakfast. 22 August 2021 1:08 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!' Lester Kiewit interviews Joanie Fredericks, Chairperson at the Mitchell's Plain Impact Association (MPIA). 27 August 2021 10:42 AM
Can a 'Kids MBA' teach our children to create and run businesses? Lester Kiewit interviews Mopho Mutavhatsindi, CEO at Muthelo College. 26 August 2021 11:45 AM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive Nissan’s new compact SUV – the Magnite Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena who recently drove the Nissan Magnite. 25 August 2021 2:03 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
My Amazing Life: Meet Lioness - doctor by day, Namibian rap star by night

My Amazing Life: Meet Lioness - doctor by day, Namibian rap star by night

21 August 2021 7:43 AM

FOR OMNY: My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives

of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave

individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own

words' - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against

the odds.

 

Guest: Dr. LaToya Mwoombola AKA Namibian rapper 'Lioness'


The UK Report with Gavin Grey (Peter Anderson standing in for Gavin)

22 August 2021 9:33 AM
Abaguquli: Transforming lives through education and innovation

22 August 2021 9:29 AM

Aasiyah Adams, founder of NPO Abaguquli joins Sara-Jayne on the show to talk about the work the organization does. It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organization doing good work in the community... This week it's Abaguquli - an NPO that gives young people from marginalized communities access to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills. Aasiyah Adams is the founder and joins us this morning.

Update on Manenberg 'Cat Killer'

22 August 2021 9:16 AM

Manenberg SAPS comms manager Ian Bennett speaks to Sara-Jayne King about the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with the spate of cat killings in Manenberg

Calling all aspiring singer/songwriters!

22 August 2021 9:09 AM

Rob Luce, founder of Songsmiths - a platform where unsigned singer/songwriters can showcase their talent, build up a fan base and access opportunities in music joins Sara-Jayne on the show.

Talking Point: Culture, community and Conscious Parenting

22 August 2021 8:56 AM

What does conscious parenting look like across all cultures and communities? Joining SJ on the show is parenting bloggers Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile and Karabo Mokoena (Black Mom Chronicles ) and the founders of the Conscious Parenting Association of SA Clare Emms and Jess Prinsloo.

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

22 August 2021 7:37 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review

Sex in the movies and the role of 'intimacy coordinators'

22 August 2021 7:20 AM

How many times have you watched a sex scene on TV or in the movies and thought - that's a bit close to the bone - I wonder how the actors felt about doing that? Well did you know that since the hashtag me too movement more and more production companies have hired people called intimacy coordinators to be present on set to advocate for performers during the filming of sex scenes.

Sara Blecher is the founder of Safe Sets Intimacy Coordinators and I caught up with her recently to find out more about what she does.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

22 August 2021 6:47 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

22 August 2021 6:44 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

Music: Angelique Kidjo

21 August 2021 10:12 AM

Sara-Jayne in conversation with Beninese American singer, songwriter, and activist Angelique Kidjo.

Deadline for renewing expired driving licences pushed to 31 March 2022 - Mbalula

Local

'The vaccine naysayers are having a field day. It’s exhausting!'

Local Opinion

It’s so blerrie cold! Where you can see snow right now, and into the weekend

Local Lifestyle

Phaahla worried about spiking COVID infections in pre-teens & teens in WC, NC

27 August 2021 4:14 PM

How you can easily avoid long queues when renewing your driver’s licence

27 August 2021 4:00 PM

Manchester City's Mendy remanded in custody on rape charges

27 August 2021 3:17 PM

