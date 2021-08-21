Music: Angelique Kidjo

Sara-Jayne in conversation with Beninese American singer, songwriter, and activist Angelique Kidjo.
Aasiyah Adams, founder of NPO Abaguquli joins Sara-Jayne on the show to talk about the work the organization does. It's that time of the week where we shine the spotlight on a local organization doing good work in the community... This week it's Abaguquli - an NPO that gives young people from marginalized communities access to Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) skills. Aasiyah Adams is the founder and joins us this morning.
Manenberg SAPS comms manager Ian Bennett speaks to Sara-Jayne King about the arrest of a 51-year-old man in connection with the spate of cat killings in Manenberg
Rob Luce, founder of Songsmiths - a platform where unsigned singer/songwriters can showcase their talent, build up a fan base and access opportunities in music joins Sara-Jayne on the show.
What does conscious parenting look like across all cultures and communities? Joining SJ on the show is parenting bloggers Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile and Karabo Mokoena (Black Mom Chronicles ) and the founders of the Conscious Parenting Association of SA Clare Emms and Jess Prinsloo.
Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review
How many times have you watched a sex scene on TV or in the movies and thought - that's a bit close to the bone - I wonder how the actors felt about doing that? Well did you know that since the hashtag me too movement more and more production companies have hired people called intimacy coordinators to be present on set to advocate for performers during the filming of sex scenes.
Sara Blecher is the founder of Safe Sets Intimacy Coordinators and I caught up with her recently to find out more about what she does.
Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today
Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.