SJ's Top Picks

Latest Local
[LISTEN] SA's Thando Hopa on negotiating politics of the body, albinism and race The groundbreaking international model (also lawyer and activist) shares her story with Sara-Jayne during Albinism Awareness Month 4 September 2021 2:48 PM
3 Fun things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King shares her top picks including the Makers Landing Food Market and Marc Lottering's online show. 4 September 2021 9:40 AM
230K excess deaths in SA since start of pandemic likely linked to Covid - SAMRC John Maytham speaks to Prof Debbie Bradshaw, Chief Specialist Scientist at South African Medical Research Council (SAMRC). 3 September 2021 6:06 PM
'A moral obligation': Discovery employees required to be vaccinated from 1 Jan The Money Show interviews Discovery CEO Adrian Gore about the Group's full-year results and mandatory vaccination policy. 2 September 2021 7:32 PM
This is the ANC’s last decade, and it’s not tragic - Dr Ralph Mathekga Mandy Wiener interviews Dr Ralph Mathekga, author of "The ANC’s Last Decade: How the decline of the party will transform SA". 2 September 2021 1:42 PM
Is ANC MP Xiaomei Havard a spy for China? Lester Kiewit interviews Sanusha Naidu, a political analyst with expertise in China-South Africa relations. 2 September 2021 10:37 AM
10 most popular business book reviews from The Money Show since 2019 These were the most popular business book reviews from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show since 2019. 3 September 2021 3:19 PM
'Most household gardeners in SA are struggling to survive with litte protection' Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to Prof Charlie Shackleton about the plight of household gardeners in South Africa. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
SA-made J&J Covid vaccine exports to Europe halted after New York Times exposé Refilwe Moloto interviews Fatima Hassan of the Health Justice Initiative. 3 September 2021 10:31 AM
Meet the man who had pioneering brain surgery to help beat his opioid addiction Sara-Jayne King interviews recovering addict Gerod Buckhalter and Dr James Mahoney from West Virginia University. 4 September 2021 12:01 PM
Ancestral Voices project preserves priceless memories of SA's indigenous past Pippa Hudson speaks to Cullen Mackenzie, language teacher and translator of South Africa's indigenous languages. 3 September 2021 5:49 PM
John Maytham's Book Reviews: 3 September 2021 John's three book picks for the week. 3 September 2021 4:52 PM
SAHRC joins Semenya case to make submissions on 'discriminatory effect' of rules Midday Report host Mandy Wiener chats to SAHRC commissioner Andre Gaum about their involvement in the Caster Semenya court case. 3 September 2021 4:11 PM
I wanted to create a character on the field that was scary – Dale Steyn John Maytham interviews Dale Steyn, legend-of-legends. 2 September 2021 3:29 PM
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let’s all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
ABBA is back! With a brand-new studio album - and a high-tech show Refilwe Moloto interviews UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist. 3 September 2021 11:46 AM
Popular personality Elana Afrika shares her favourite tunes on CapeTalk Tune in for #AnHourWith Elana Afrika, broadcaster, actress, and mompreneur, on CapeTalk this Sunday at 10am. 2 September 2021 3:13 PM
[VIDEOS] New York subway flooded as Hurricane Ida lashes city Lester Kiewit and CapeTalk Digital Editor Barbara Friedman chat about stories trending on social media. 2 September 2021 10:04 AM
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
[CAR REVIEW] We drive the 'superb' Honda Fit, replacement for the Jazz Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena. 2 September 2021 2:44 PM
Weekend Breakfast With Sara Jayne King
SJ's Top Picks

SJ's Top Picks

28 August 2021 6:55 AM

Every Saturday morning Weekend Breakfast host Sara-Jayne King shares her top three picks of things to do in and around the Western Cape. 
  If there's an event that you would like featured on SJ's Top Picks you can send an email to sarak@primedia.co.za

This week:
One Step At a Time Virtual Walk 2021
ThriftFest
StoryLab


Music with Shekhinah

4 September 2021 10:25 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by award-winning singer/songwriter Shekhinah to talk about her latest album Trouble in Paradise.

The Profile: Thando Hopa

4 September 2021 10:23 AM

Sara-Jayne is joined by a South African model, activist, and lawyer Thando Hopa.

Car Talk with Melinda Ferguson: Toyota GR Yaris

4 September 2021 9:23 AM

Each week Daily Maverick motoring journalist Melinda Ferguson gives Sara-Jayne King and the Weekend Breakfast listeners her review of some of the latest cars on the road and keeps us up to date with motor industry news. This week Melinda reviews the Toyota GR Yaris.

Brain surgery has helped this man beat his 17 year opioid addiction

4 September 2021 9:20 AM

Sara-Jayne spoke with Gerod Buckhalter and Dr. James Mahoney, assistant professor, and clinical neuropsychologist at the WVU School of Medicine to find out more about this extraordinary treatment.

Wellness: How to get a pay rise

4 September 2021 8:26 AM

Guest: Devan Moonsamy | CEO of the ICHAF Training Institute

#HandsUpforSmallBusiness with Nedbank

4 September 2021 8:22 AM

Guest: Fayzel Omar | Provincial General Manager for Relationship Banking at the Cape Business Unit for Nedbank.

My Amazing Life: Blanche Moila

4 September 2021 7:50 AM

My Amazing Life is a weekly feature dedicated to profiling the lives of ordinary people who have lived through extraordinary circumstances. These brave individuals tell Weekend Breakfast's Sara-Jayne King their incredible stories 'in their own words'  - sharing tales of triumph, overcoming adversity, and surviving and thriving against the odds. This week is the turn of South African running legend Blanche Moila.

Doctor's surgery: General Q and A

4 September 2021 7:18 AM

Guest: Dr. Charl van Loggerenberg, GM: Emergency Medicine, Life Healthcare.

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

4 September 2021 6:52 AM

Jeff gives us the latest of what's happening in the outdoor life around us.

SJ's Top Picks

4 September 2021 6:48 AM

If you're at loose end here's are three of Sara-Jayne's suggestions of what you can get up to:

1) Marc Lottering in LOOT!

2) V&A Waterfront's Makers Landing Food Market

3) Keanu Harker Live at Cafe Roux

