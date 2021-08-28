Doctor's surgery: Oral Health Month Q & A

Streaming issues? Report here
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
Car Talk with Ciro de Siena
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Ciro De Siena
Today at 14:10
Consumer Talk with Wendy Knowler
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Wendy Knowler
Today at 15:20
South Africans must demand safe railway transport
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Oscar Van Heerden
Today at 15:40
A South Africa Travel Update: Where can we currently visit and how?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Luke Daniel - Journalist at Business insider
Today at 16:20
The 4th Wave Danger: A 95% Vaccination Target must be met for +35
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Prof Shabir Madhi - Professor in the Respiratory and Meningeal Pathogens Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand
Today at 16:55
UCT Leopard's Lair
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Kayla Barnes
Today at 17:05
Interview
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Berkowitz
Today at 17:20
No amount of technology and power can conceal the humiliation and catastrophe the US suffered in Afghanistan
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Ismael Lagardien
Today at 17:45
Would new rugby rules be a positive game changer?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Alan Zondagh
Latest Local
Project documents story of Observatory - a place of activism, culture and change CapeTalk host Lester Kiewit chats to researcher Josette Cole and filmmaker Edwin Angless about documenting the story of Observator... 1 September 2021 12:33 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can't be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
Home Affairs to introduce new appointment system to help clients ditch queues Afternoon Drive host John Maytham chats to DA Shadow Minister of Home Affairs, Angel Khanyile about the DHA's plans. 1 September 2021 11:01 AM
View all Local
Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun Jonty Cogger, attorney at Ndifuna Ukwazi Law Centre representing the 21 evicted, talks to Refilwe Moloto. 1 September 2021 7:06 AM
Nando's sets social media on fire (again) with 'Ekurhuleni 11' fake news ad Branding expert Andy Rice picks the Nando's TV campaign as his advertising hero of the week on The Money Show. 31 August 2021 9:12 PM
Khusela Diko reinstatement still unclear, political analysts question the timing Mandy Wiener talks to EWN's Tshidi Madia and analyst Sanusha Naidu who say communication from the Presidency needs to improve. 31 August 2021 1:06 PM
View all Politics
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
France completely opens up to fully vaccinated South Africans Refilwe Moloto interviews French Ambassador to South Africa, Aurélien Lechevallier. 1 September 2021 10:00 AM
Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter The Money Show interviews Eskom CEO André de Ruyter after he presented the results for the financial year ended March 2021. 31 August 2021 8:42 PM
View all Business
'Heineken campaign is about normalising alcohol consumption throughout the day' John Maytham interviews Safura Abdool Kariem, a Senior Researcher at Priceless SA. 31 August 2021 4:45 PM
'Double the sugar tax – it works, and it can work even better' Mandy Wiener interviews Professor Karen Hofman, Director of PRICELESS SA. 31 August 2021 2:24 PM
Tips on how to save for your retirement - living and life annuities explained Mandy Wiener talks to Rajen Naidoo, Head of Income and Structured Investments at Momentum Corporate about saving for retirement. 31 August 2021 1:56 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] A nervous Siya Kolisi gets his jab and urges everyone to get vaccinated Springbok skipper Siya Kolisi overcame a fear of needles to get the Covid-19 jab: 'Covid is real so let's all get vaccinated.' 28 August 2021 2:27 PM
Reinhardt Hamman speaks about his dream of winning Paralympic Gold (again)! Pippa Hudson speaks to SA Paralympic athlete Reinhardt Hamman. 24 August 2021 3:44 PM
Rugby player salaries in South Africa are skyrocketing. Football? Not so much Lester Kiewit interviews Nqobile Ndlovu, a sports business researcher. 20 August 2021 11:43 AM
View all Sport
3 Fun and interesting things to do in Cape Town (and online) this weekend Sara-Jayne King chats to the organisers of thrift fests, online storytelling and virtual walk events happening this weekend. 28 August 2021 9:55 AM
Former Banyana Banyana star and coach Desiree Ellis takes to the airwaves Sundays at 10am CapeTalk hands over the airwaves to well-known Capetonians to entertain you with a playlist of 80s and 90s faves. 27 August 2021 6:16 PM
US rock band Nirvana sued by 'Nevermind' album cover baby Refilwe Moloto speaks to UK correspondent Adam Gilchrist about stories making headlines in the UK and Europe. 26 August 2021 2:42 PM
View all Entertainment
BEWARE: Gambling site users greatest target for online digital fraudsters Refilwe Moloto speaks to TransUnion CEO Lee Naik. 31 August 2021 9:09 AM
'I was never shy of being an African, for me it was a plus' - Angélique Kidjo Sara-Jayne King catches up with African singing sensation Angélique Kidjo to talk about her latest album 'Mother Nature'. 25 August 2021 3:29 PM
US spent $2.26 trillion on its war in Afghanistan That is equal to Afghanistan's entire 2020 GDP every year for 100 years. 24 August 2021 1:48 PM
View all World
SA to hand over former Mozambique minister in time for major corruption trial Manuel Chang has been in a South African jail for more than two years. Bruce Whitfield interviews Africa @ Work's Dianna Games. 25 August 2021 7:43 PM
Largest trial in Mozambican history starts – in a tent, due to sheer numbers Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 24 August 2021 3:00 PM
[BOOK REVIEW] Africa is resilient, watch it bounce back Bruce Whitfield interviews Victor Kgomoeswana, author of Africa Bounces Back: Case Studies from a Resilient Continent. 23 August 2021 7:44 PM
View all Africa
Govt revokes proposal to force employees to contribute to state-run pension fund Mandy Wiener interviews Isobel Frye, Director at the Studies in Poverty and Inequality Institute. 1 September 2021 12:58 PM
Our teachers are not OK, so our kids can’t be – psychiatrist Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Alicia Porter of the South African Society of Psychiatrists. 1 September 2021 11:31 AM
[PICS] 'Deluge of garbage – literally a river of litter – is entering our ocean' Refilwe Moloto interviews Pavitray "Pavs" Pillay, Manager of the Sassi Programme at WWF-SA. 1 September 2021 9:02 AM
View all Opinion

Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King
Doctor's surgery: Oral Health Month Q & A

Doctor's surgery: Oral Health Month Q & A

28 August 2021 7:21 AM

Guest: Dr. Jean Van Lierop | Co-owner, Smith and Van Lierop Dentistry


More episodes from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King

SJ's Bookclub: A Home on Vorster Street - Razina Theba

29 August 2021 10:34 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Movie Review with Gayle Edmunds: The Chair starring Sandra Oh

29 August 2021 10:07 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The UK Report with Gavin Grey

29 August 2021 9:52 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Help Ladles of Love break The World Record for the Longest Line of Food Cans

29 August 2021 9:19 AM

Guest: Danny Diliberto | Founder at Ladles of Love

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Talking Point: What does trans visilbility look like during Women's Month?

29 August 2021 8:46 AM
LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Feeding scheme MD to attempt Potjiekos world record

29 August 2021 8:02 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Mark Maingard, MD of Wellington-based non-profit organisation Outside The Bowl Africa about his attempt to break the world record for the number of Potjiekos pots cooked by one person.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Sunday Paper Review with Ismail Lagardien

29 August 2021 7:38 AM

Veteran journalist and Business Day and Daily Maverick columist Ismail Lagardien takes us through the week's biggest new stories the in The Sunday New Review

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The first rule of Bite Club is...

29 August 2021 7:06 AM

Sara-Jayne King speaks to Dave Pearson - a shark attack survivor who connects people from around the world who have also survived a shark attack.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The Outdoor Report with Jeff Ayliffe

29 August 2021 6:42 AM

Jeff Ayliffe is the man with his finger on the pulse of all the outdoor events and experiences you need to know about in the Western Cape today

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

The News from Down Under with Katie MacDonald

29 August 2021 6:40 AM

Weekend Breakfast Australia correspondent Katie MacDonale joins Sara-Jayne King every Sunday morning to unpack the stories making headlines in the Antipodes and surrounding areas.

LISTEN TO PODCAST arrow_forward

Eskom reduces debt by R82bn, but current level unsustainable - André de Ruyter

Business Local

Green Point tented community's lawyer: Evictions illegal and City jumped the gun

Local Politics

EXPLAINER: Can Jacob Zuma refuse to be examined by NPA appointed doctors?

EWN Highlights

Maynier: WC spent R214m on COVID-19-realted expenditure to date

1 September 2021 11:50 AM

Eskom's De Ruyter warns of coming electricity tariff hikes

1 September 2021 11:17 AM

5 people shot dead in Umlazi

1 September 2021 10:52 AM

